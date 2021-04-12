Sherwood Recalled to Taxi Squad, Eagles Sign Gendron

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Kiefer Sherwood has been recalled to the Avalanche's taxi squad. In addition, the Eagles have signed defenseman Miles Gendron to a professional tryout agreement.

Sherwood leads Colorado with 10 goals and five power-play goals in 10 AHL contests this season, while his 16 points are good for second on the team. The 26-year-old is currently riding a seven-game point streak and has netted five goals in his last three contests.

Gendron has notched one goal in four games with the Eagles this season and has also collected seven goals and six assists in 36 ECHL contests with the Utah Grizzlies. The second-year pro out of the University of Connecticut has skated in 75 total ECHL games, posting 11 goals and 18 assists with the Grizzlies, Reading Royals, Newfoundland Growlers and Brampton Beast.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, April 13th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

