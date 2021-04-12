Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forwards Mitchell Stephens, Alex Barre-Boulet from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forwards Mitchell Stephens and Alex Barre-Boulet from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Stephens, 24, skated in four games while with the Crunch during his conditioning assignment, posting a goal and eight points. On Saturday night against Utica, Stephens notched three assists in Syracuse's 5-1 victory. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward has also skated in four games with the Lightning this season, posting one assist. In 42 career NHL games he's registered three goals and seven assists.

Barre-Boulet, 23, has played in 10 games with the Crunch this season, recording eight goals and 12 points. He ranks first on Syracuse for goals and power-play tallies with three. He's currently on a five-game goal scoring streak, while also recording at least a point in each game with the Crunch this season. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward has skated in two games with the Lightning this season, recording one shot on goal to go along with a +1 rating. He made his NHL debut with the Bolts on February 22, 2021 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

