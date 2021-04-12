American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Chicago Wolves forward Sheldon Rempal has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a slashing incident in a game at Iowa on Apr. 9.

Rempal will miss Chicago's games Thursday (Apr. 15) at Grand Rapids and Saturday (Apr. 17) at Rockford.

