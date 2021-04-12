Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Andreas Borgman to Syracuse Crunch

April 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Andreas Borgman to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Borgman, 6-foot, 205 pounds, has played in seven games with the Lightning this season, recording two assists with four penalty minutes. His most recent came with the Bolts game on April 3 against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Stockholm, Sweden native has played in 55 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and the Toronto Maple Leafs, registering three goals and 13 points. Borgman has also appeared in 123 career AHL games with the Toronto Marlies and San Antonio Rampage, notching 10 goals and 42 points. He has also played in 15 Calder Cup Playoff games, all with the Marlies, recording a goal and an assist.

Borgman went undrafted and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on October 9, 2020.

