American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change

April 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, their game scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 at the Hershey Bears (AHL Game #259) has been postponed.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

POSTPONED: AHL Game #259 - Lehigh Valley at Hershey - from Wed., Apr. 14 to TBD

