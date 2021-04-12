American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change
April 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, their game scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 at the Hershey Bears (AHL Game #259) has been postponed.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #259 - Lehigh Valley at Hershey - from Wed., Apr. 14 to TBD
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2021
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- Hershey's Wednesday Night Home Game Versus Lehigh Valley Postponed - Hershey Bears
- Wednesday Game at Hershey Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sherwood Recalled to Taxi Squad, Eagles Sign Gendron - Colorado Eagles
- Postponed Rockford Game Rescheduled for May 3 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Moose, April 12th - Belleville Senators
- Belleville Senators Add Curtis Douglas on An AHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Michael Carcone Named AHL Player of Week - Tucson Roadrunners
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Tucson's Michael Carcone Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forwards Mitchell Stephens, Alex Barre-Boulet from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Jared McIsaac Assigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blue Jackets Reassign Three Players to Taxi Squad from Cleveland - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.