Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Moose, April 12th

The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators continue the series against the Manitoba Moose this evening at the Bell MTS Iceplex.

The Sens are 7-11-1-0 this season heading into today's matchup at 5:00pm ET

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Filip Gustavsson in goal once again, backed up by Kevin Mandolese.

Cedric Andree, Logan Brown, Joe Carroll, Olivier LeBlanc, Matthew Peca, Merrick Rippon, and Mitchell Hoelscher are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators are finishing up a 4-game stay in Manitoba tonight. In the first three games, Belleville has a win, an overtime loss, and a regulation loss. A win tonight would secure five of a possible eight points from the April mini-series. The Senators have hosted the Moose two times this season, losing both meetings at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Who to Watch:

Curtis Douglas was signed to an AHL contract recently after a successful career with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League and a brief stint with the Linz Steel Wings of the Alps Hockey League. With a small sample size, Douglas looked to be fitting in nicely on Saturday as he notched his first AHL goal in his debut. Vitaly Abramov has been finding his groove lately. He has points (13) in 9 of his last 10 games with the Sens.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 5 pm EST and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV.

