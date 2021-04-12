Postponed Rockford Game Rescheduled for May 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Monday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins' home game against the Rockford IceHogs that was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 10 and subsequently postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Griffins has been rescheduled for Monday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

All tickets for the April 10 game will be valid for May 3. Ticket holders who want more information or would prefer to request a refund may visit https://griffinshockey.com/refund-request-form.

The Griffins will return to action this Thursday when they host the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. to start a seven-game homestand. Fans can watch the game on WXSP-TV or AHLTV, or tune in to ESPN 96.1 FM.

