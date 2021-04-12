Wednesday Game at Hershey Postponed
April 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League has announced that the game on Wednesday, April 14 for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols.
A make-up date has not been determined.
