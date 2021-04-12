Wednesday Game at Hershey Postponed

April 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League has announced that the game on Wednesday, April 14 for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols.

A make-up date has not been determined.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.