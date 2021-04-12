Blue Jackets Reassign Three Players to Taxi Squad from Cleveland

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets reassigned defenseman Adam Clendening, and forwards Josh Dunne and Nathan Gerbe, to the Taxi Squad from the Monsters. In nine apperances for Cleveland this season, Clendening posted 1-3-4 with six penalty minutes and a +3 rating while Dunne supplied 2-1-3 with six penalty minutes and a -1 rating in seven appearances for the Monsters after completing his collegiate career at Clarkson University. Gerbe logged 0-1-1 with two penalty minutes and a +1 rating in one appearance for the Blue Jackets this season and added 4-6-10 with 36 penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 13 appearances for the Monsters.

A 6'0", 196 lb. right-shooting native of Niagara Falls, NY, Clendening, 28, was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (36th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In 90 career NHL appearances for Chicago, the Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, and Columbus spanning parts of five seasons from 2014-19, Clendening supplied 4-20-24 with 42 penalty minutes and a +11 rating. In 370 career AHL appearances for the Rockford IceHogs, Utica Comets, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Tucson RoadRunners, and Cleveland spanning parts of eight seasons from 2012-16 and 2017-21, Clendening tallied 40-203-243 with 446 penalty minutes and a +48 rating. Clendening participated in the 2012-13 and 2019-20 AHL All-Star Games and was named to the 2013-14 AHL First All-Star Team and the 2012-13 AHL Second All-Star Team.

Prior to his professional career, Clendening contributed 9-50-59 with 144 penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 77 NCAA appearances for Boston University spanning two seasons from 2010-12. During his collegiate career, Clendening was named to the 2010-11 Hockey East All-Rookie Team and the 2011-12 Hockey East First All-Star Team. Clendening notched 4-13-17 with 44 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 26 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program during the 2009-10 season. Clendening also represented Team USA at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A 6'4", 209 lb. left-shooting native of O'Fallon, MO, Dunne, 22, tallied 29-26-55 with 70 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 78 career appearances for Clarkson spanning parts of three seasons from 2018-21. During his collegiate career, Dunne helped Clarkson claim the 2019 ECAC Championship, was named the ECAC's Top Defensive Forward in 2019-20, and was named to the 2019-20 ECAC Third All-Star Team. In 140 USHL appearances for the Green Bay Gamblers spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-18, Dunne registered 34-40-74 with 91 penalty minutes and a +16 rating.

A 5'4", 176. lb. left-shooting native of Oxford, MI, Gerbe, 33, posted 62-87-149 with 196 penalty minutes and a -28 rating in 427 career NHL appearances for the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, and Columbus spanning parts of 11 seasons from 2008-16, 2017-18, and 2019-21. Originally selected by Buffalo in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, Gerbe supplied 67-112-179 with 223 penalty minutes and a -27 rating in 209 career AHL appearances for the Portland Pirates and Cleveland spanning parts of six seasons from 2008-10 and 2017-21. Gerbe was named to the 2008-09 AHL All-Rookie Team, claimed the 2008-09 Dudley "Red" Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's Rookie of the Year, and also participated in the 2009-10 and 2019-20 AHL All-Star Games.

Prior to his professional career, Gerbe registered 71-62-133 with 216 penalty minutes and a +43 rating in 123 NCAA appearances for Boston College spanning three seasons from 2005-08, helping the Eagles claim the 2006-07 Hockey East Championship and the 2007-08 NCAA National Championship. During his collegiate career, Gerbe was also named to the 2006-07 Hockey East Second All-Star Team, the 2007-08 Hockey East First All-Star Team, and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2007-08. Gerbe also claimed 2007-08 NCAA Tournament MVP honors and was named a 2007-08 NCAA (East) First-Team All American. Internationally, Gerbe posted 13-22-35 with 107 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 45 NL appearances for Switzerland's Genève-Servette HC spanning parts of two seasons from 2016-18 and represented Team USA at the 2006 and 2007 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Americans claim Bronze Medal honors in 2007.

