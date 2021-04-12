Hershey's Wednesday Night Home Game Versus Lehigh Valley Postponed

April 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League has announced that this Wednesday evening's game between Hershey Bears and Lehigh Valley Phantoms will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. A make-up date has not yet been determined.

The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of player, coaches, and game day personnel.

All tickets purchased for this game will automatically be refunded. Ticketmaster will be reaching out with additional information.

Hershey's home game versus Binghamton on Saturday remains on as scheduled.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.