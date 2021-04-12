Hershey's Wednesday Night Home Game Versus Lehigh Valley Postponed
April 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League has announced that this Wednesday evening's game between Hershey Bears and Lehigh Valley Phantoms will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. A make-up date has not yet been determined.
The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of player, coaches, and game day personnel.
All tickets purchased for this game will automatically be refunded. Ticketmaster will be reaching out with additional information.
Hershey's home game versus Binghamton on Saturday remains on as scheduled.
