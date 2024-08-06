Janek Debuts with a Hit, Pena Strikes Out Six

August 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists inherited a strange set of circumstances Tuesday night when they entertained the Bowling Green Hot Rods at McCormick Field. The two teams had to pick up in the middle of a suspended game that took place on June 30 in Bowling Green, then play a second seven-inning game. Bowling Green won both contests, 13-6 and 6-1.

The suspended game featured 33 players from the two teams since it was spread out over a month. The Tourists received a two-run single from Oliver Carrillo and Home Runs by Logan Cerny and Luis Baez from back in June.

Tuesday's original scheduled game was dialed down to seven innings; however, it did feature the professional debut of Walker Janek. The newest member of the Tourists laced a single to right field in the sixth inning as part of a 1-for-3 night at the plate.

Alain Pena took the mound and struck out six batters in his four innings of work. Pena limited the Hot Rods to two earned runs and kept the Tourists in the game. Luis Encarnacion delivered an RBI single in the third that plated Jackson Loftin for Asheville's lone run of the contest.

The series will continue in a more traditional way Wednesday night with one game scheduled for 6:35pm ET.

