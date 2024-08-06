Renegades Postponed at Brooklyn

August 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. (Aug. 6, 2024) - Tuesday's regularly scheduled game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Brooklyn Cyclones at Maimonides Park has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday (8/7) night comprised of two seven-inning games beginning at 5 p.m. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 4:45.

Renegades Record:

52-48, 19-16

