Renegades Postponed at Brooklyn
August 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. (Aug. 6, 2024) - Tuesday's regularly scheduled game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Brooklyn Cyclones at Maimonides Park has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday (8/7) night comprised of two seven-inning games beginning at 5 p.m. Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 4:45.
Renegades Record:
52-48, 19-16
