Trent Sellers Named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for July

August 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Trent Sellers

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Trent Sellers has been named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for July, Minor League Baseball announced today. Sellers is the second Renegades player to win a weekly or monthly award during the 2024 season, and is the fifth Renegades player to ever win a High-A East/SAL monthly award.

Sellers was utterly dominant in the month of July, putting together the best month on the mound of any pitcher in Minor League Baseball. In six games (three starts), the right-hander did not allow an earned run in 19.1 innings, while allowing only four hits, four walks and registering 24 strikeouts. He led all full-season minor league players in ERA (0.00), WHIP (0.41) and Opponents' Batting Average (.067) in the month.

During one stretch from July 14 at Jersey Shore through July 30 vs Jersey Shore, Sellers retired 35 consecutive batters. Part of that streak included July 19 vs Rome, where Sellers threw 3.0 perfect innings in the Renegades' no-hitter over the Emperors at Heritage Financial Park, capped by Roc Riggio's dramatic walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth.

"Trent was on a tear in July. He pitched his way into the rotation, was an integral part of a combined no-hitter and put together and impressive streak without allowing a baserunner," said Renegades pitching coach Spencer Medick. "With his four-pitch mix, he profiles more of a starter and has worked diligently this year to add some velocity, and that has helped his stuff play up. He always had great pitchability in college and great underlying stuff, but he added velo has helped that translate to his success at the professional level.

"Not only has he been striking out more hitters, but also cutting down on walks and putting away hitters more efficiently as well, as evidenced by his 6.0 K:BB in the month. There has really been a massive jump in his development this year and he's been on a roll all month. This is a great honor for Trent and he's been showing off what he's capable of."

The left-hander joins Randy Vasquez (Aug. 2021), Drew Thorpe (June 2023), and Ben Shields (June 2023) as Renegades to garner High-A East/South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month honors. In recognition of his award, the Renegades will make a $500 donation to the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) in Sellers' name during a pregame ceremony during the Renegades' next homestand.

