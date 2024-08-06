Hot Rods Game Notes

August 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Favorable Finale... Bowling Green ended their shortened series in Rome with a 2-2 split. They used a masterful outing from the pitching staff, getting 5.0 shutout innings from Yoniel Curet and 4.0 scoreless innings from Ty Johnson and Jonny Cuevas from the bullpen. Brock Jones boosted the offense with two RBIs, including a solo homer.

Blast from the Past... The Hot Rods will pick up a suspended game to start their series in Asheville. On Sunday, June 30 at Bowling Green ballpark, the Hot Rods and Tourists were suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning of a 3-3 tie. Bowling Green will continue to be the home team and will start at the plate with one out and runners on second and first. A seven-inning game will follow the conclusion of the suspended game.

Starting Off Strong... INF Mac Horvath, the No. 19 prospect in the Tampa Bay system, has collected hits in all four of his games with Bowling Green. Overall, he is 6-for-15 with one double and three RBIs. He played the first 71 games in the South Atlantic League with the North Division Aberdeen Ironbirds, collecting a .232 average with nine homers and 41 RBIs.

One Two Punch... RHP Chandler Murphy and RHP Owen Wild will both pitch on Tuesday, but only one will technically start. Murphy is slated to pitch in the suspended game, where he will appear in the top of the fifth inning as the home team pitcher. Wild will start the second game, a seven-inning contest where Bowling Green is back to the road team.

South Atlantic League Stories from August 6, 2024

