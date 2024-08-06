Grasshoppers' 13 Hits Lift Them Over the Emperors, 9-5
August 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Rome Emperors 9-5 in the first game of its home series on Tuesday, August 6. The Grasshoppers improved to 21-16 on the second half of the season while the Emperors fell to 12-23. Greensboro outhit Rome 13-10 as the Emperors had two mishaps.
Designated hitter Omar Alfonzo led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 4-4 with a homerun, four RBI, and one run scored. Infielder Mitch Jebb followed close behind as he went 4-4 with a double, one RBI, and three runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Termarr Johnson, P.J. Hilson, Lonnie White Jr., Geovanny Planchart, and Maikol Escotto.
Leading at the dish for the Emperors was designated hitter Ethan Workinger as he went 2-4 with a homerun, one RBI, and one run scored. Outfielder Stephen Paolini followed close behind as he went 2-4 with one run scored. Hits for Rome were also recorded by Kevin Kilpatrick Jr., Drew Compton, Jace Grady, E.J. Exposito, and Joe Olsavsky.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up six hits and three earned runs on six innings of work. Dotel recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 8-4 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Rome was righthanded pitcher Adam Maier as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up five hits, two earned runs, and one free base on 3.2 innings of work. Diaz took the loss for the Emperors and fell to 0-1 on the season.
The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Rome Emperors tomorrow, August 7, for a day game and White Claw Wednesday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game visit www.gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.
