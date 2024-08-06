Dash Plate Eight Unanswered Runs, Down Greenville, 9-4

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash rolled the momentum of a series victory last week into a game one blowout victory over the Greenville Drive, 9-4, on Tuesday night at Truist Stadium in front of 3,012 fans.

Winston-Salem (49-54) started early in the bottom of the first inning. After the first two batters for the Dash reached, Wes Kath rocketed a single to right field plating a run and giving Winston-Salem an early 1-0 lead.

In the second, Greenville (48-55) answered back, pushing across a run tying the game and took the lead in the third inning before the Dash offense woke back up trailing 2-1.

William Bergolla reached on an error with one out in the third, and with two outs, Caden Connor ripped a single into right tying the game at two after three full innings.

After both sides traded zeroes in the fourth, the Winston-Salem offense got to the Greenville bullpen. Against reliever Cooper Adams, the Dash loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fifth. Ryan Galanie put the Dash in front on a sacrifice fly while an error and another sacrifice fly gave Winston-Salem a 5-2 lead going to the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, with two outs, the Dash rallied. Rikuu Nishida and Bergolla walked and singled putting two on for Kath. The Arizona native wasted no time smacking a double to left center, pushing Winston-Salem's lead to five, 7-2. Galanie followed up the double with a two-run blast to left field, putting the Dash ahead, 9-2, after six.

Greenville got a run back in the seventh and in the eighth, but that was all the Drive could muster as Winston-Salem marched to a 9-4 victory in game one.

Both Kath and Galanie finished the night with multi-hit and multi-RBI performances in the win for Winston-Salem.

The Dash and Drive meet for game two on Wednesday evening. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

