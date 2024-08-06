Anthony Homers, Claws Open Series with Win in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE - Keaton Anthony homered and Aidan Miller had three hits as the BlueClaws started the week with a 10-5, rain-shortened win in Wilmington.

The BlueClaws (17-20/55-48) snapped an eight-game losing streak with the win.

Anthony opened the scoring with a first-inning home run for Jersey Shore. It was his first High-A home run since joining the BlueClaws on June 26th from Clearwater. They added to the lead in the third on a two-run single from Andrick Nava and a SAC fly from Trent Farquhar.

Jersey Shore tacked on two more in the fifth on Farquhar's RBI single and a SAC fly from Jordan Viars.

After the Blue Rocks scored three times off Casey Steward in the bottom of the fifth, the BlueClaws blew the game open. Anthony walked with the bases loaded in the sixth before Zach Arnold singled home two more to give the BlueClaws a 10-3 lead.

Steward came out after five innings, allowing three runs on four hit with four walks and three strikeouts.

Wilmington scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to 10-5, but rain ended the game there.

Aidan Miller had three hits and scored three times for Jersey Shore. Anthony had two hits, as did Nava and Farquhar.

The series continues on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. LHP Braeden Fausnaught starts for the BlueClaws.

