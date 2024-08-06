Red Sox Send Three 2024 Draft Picks to Drive, Reinforce Roster for Playoff Chase

South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Three 2024 Boston Red Sox Draft picks; Zach Erhard, Will Turner, and Hudson White have been added to the Greenville Drive roster ahead of a pivotal 12-game road trip as the race for the South Atlantic League South Division's final playoff spot heats up.

The Drive, currently a half-game out of the final playoff spot, take on the Winston-Salem Dash from August 6th - 11th, and the Aberdeen IronBirds from August 13th - 18th; a crucial two weeks away from Fluor Field as they seek to defend their 2023 SAL Championship.

The Draft picks, taken in the fourth, sixth, and ninth rounds respectively, will bolster a roster finding its stride after a tough first half of the season. Now winners of five of six series in the second half so far, the Red Sox activation of High-A ready draft picks reinforces Boston's commitment to excellence in Greenville at the crux of the playoff hunt.

OF Zach Ehrhard (Fourth Round, Pick 115) - Ehrhard, an outfielder out of Oklahoma State University, racked up an impressive .330 average in 61 games for the Cowboys. Of his 77 hits, 40 were for extra bases with 25 doubles, one triple, and 14 homers. He collected 57 RBI on the year along with 54 walks, and seven stolen bases. Ehrhard earned a unanimous selection to the Big 12 All-Freshman team following the 2022 season. Erhard's older brother, Drew, was rostered with the Drive as a catcher for the backend of the 2023 season and the early 2024 season. Drew has since been promoted to the AA Portland Sea Dogs.

OF Will Turner (7th Round, Pick 207) - Turner, an outfielder out of the University of South Alabama, compiled 178 hits in three seasons with Jaguars, good for a career average of .284. In three seasons he amassed 38 doubles, eight triples, and nine home runs with 112 RBI and 133 walks, along with 35 stolen bases. During his sophomore season with South Alabama he was named to the Second Team All-Sun Belt and recorded a team leading 20 multi-hit games and a team leading 12 multi-RBI games.

C Hudson White (9th Round, Pick 267) - White, a catcher out of the University of Arkansas, collected a .297 batting average during the 2024 campaign for the Razorbacks, with 47 hits including 12 doubles, eight home runs, and 33 RBI. A transfer out of Texas Tech University, he hit a career .282 in college with 25 home runs and 122 RBI. He was named to the Fayetteville Regional All-Tournament Team this past season as the Razorbacks vied for a spot in the College World Series. In his time with Texas Tech, he was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection during his sophomore season.

Drive fans can catch the new additions and draft picks when the Drive return to Fluor Field on August 20th to take on the Rome Emperors (affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) for a six-game series, one of two remaining homestands during the 2024 Season. The Drive open up the series with Green Day presented by TD Bank, Greenville's Annual Birthday Celebration that includes a spectacular post-game fireworks display.

