Mikey Romero Named South Atlantic League Player of the Month for July

August 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







A day after earning South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors, Greenville Drive infielder Mikey Romero was named South Atlantic League Player of the Month for July behind an impressive run that included 29 hits, 12 doubles, 64 total bases, a .780 slugging percentage, and a 1.162 OPS; all league-leading numbers.

Romero, selected by the Boston Red Sox in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft, also compiled seven home runs, 18 runs, and 19 RBI with a .354 average. The 20-year old out of Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, CA, also recorded seven multi-hit games, and three multi-homer games in the span of July.

The Drive infielder, who splits time between shortstop and second base, was instrumental in the Drive's 15 wins in July including a walk-off single on July 6th that clinched a series victory over the Asheville Tourists; a win that sparked the Drive's five consecutive series victories.

Romero, who appeared in three games for the Drive in 2023, suffered a season-ending back injury before he was activated again on May 15th. Since his return, Romero has appeared in 50 games for the Drive, compiling 18 doubles, four triples, 10 homers, and 36 RBI.

The honor marks the fourth time in team history that a position player has earned the SAL's Player of the Month honors, and the first time in team history that the Drive have had two players receive Player of the Month honors in the same season. Kristian Campbell, now with the AA Portland Sea Dogs, earned May Player of the Month honors as a member of the Drive earlier this season.

In total, seven Drive members have earned Player or Pitcher of the Month honors from the SAL including players: Campbell (May, 2024), Matthew Lugo (August, 2022), Denyi Reyes (July, 2018), and Jantzen Witte (May, 2015) and pitchers: Angel Bastardo (July, 2023), and Brian Van Belle (July, 2021).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.