Opponent Preview: Jersey Shore BlueClaws and Brooklyn Cyclones

August 6, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

After a six-game road trip to take on the Greenville Drive, the Wilmington Blue Rocks are back in Delaware for their longest home stint of the season. They are set to host the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and Brooklyn Cyclones in back-to-back six-game series.

At this point in the season, the Blue Rocks are searching for a spot in the playoffs. Very much in contention, Wilmington is neck-and-neck with the BlueClaws, while the Cyclones are trailing behind in the South Atlantic League North to start August.

Jersey Shore

Given their record, it appears that this first series may be the more difficult of the two. That being said, recent roster changes for Jersey Shore could prove to be a major advantage for Wilmington.

Justin Crawford is undoubtedly the biggest bat they lost since last visiting Wilmington in early July. The outfielder led the team in runs, hits, and stolen bases before being called up to the Philadelphia Phillies' Double-A affiliate Reading Fightins in mid-July.

The organization also promoted pitchers Sam Aldegheri and Jean Cabrera to Reading. Cabrera, a right-handed starter, had a 3.39 ERA and a 5-4 record with the BlueClaws, while Aldegheri, a left-handed starter with a 3.18 ERA and 6-5 record in Jersey Shore, was traded to the Los Angeles Angels organization shortly after his promotion to Double-A.

Despite all of the movement, the BlueClaws still have plenty of talent worth noting ahead of their visit to Wilmington this week.

Keaton Anthony, who was promoted to Jersey Shore at the end of June, is making a major impact on offense. The first baseman led the team in hits (24) and RBIs (17) in July, while also boasting a .343 batting average in his first full month of High-A. Henry Mendez, a member of Jersey Shore's outfield, had the same July batting average as Anthony, as well as 14 RBIs, 23 hits, and a team-high.915 OPS.

Relievers Daniel Harper and Andrew Walling continue to provide support from the BlueClaws' bullpen heading into the later portion of the season. Harper, a right-hander, has seven saves this year with a 2.08 ERA, while leftie Walling has six saves and a 1.73 ERA. Left-hander Braeden Fausnaught is Jersey Shore's most reliable starter with a 3.35 ERA after 17 starts and 88.2 innings.

Brooklyn

The second half of the homestand features the Blue Rocks vs the Brooklyn Cyclones. Brooklyn has visited Frawley Stadium twice already this season, most recently in an early-July six-game series that the Blue Rocks took 4-2, and earlier in their 3-game sweep that kicked off the season with Wilmington in first place.

Ahead of the start of the Blue Rocks' extended homestand, the Cyclones have a 15-21 record and are last in the South Atlantic League North. Despite their rocky second half of the season, there are many standouts on Brooklyn's offense and defense that could be cause for concern as the Blue Rocks look to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Outfielder Nick Morabito led the Cyclones in numerous offensive categories last month including runs (13), hits (23), and stolen bases (11). Fellow outfielder Omar De Los Santos served Brooklyn as the team's slugger with five home runs in July including one in their recent trip to Wilmington. Wilmington's pitching staff needs to be on the top of its game when facing them, as well as third baseman Wilfredo Lara, who led with a .306 ERA and .796 OPS, and catcher Christopher Suero, who finished July with a team-high 13 RBIs.

When it comes to pitchers, Jonah Tong is the standout star in Brooklyn. Through 19 games and a total of 83 innings, the 21-year-old has recorded 124 strikeouts and boasts a 2.60 ERA. The last time he pitched in Wilmington, Tong allowed three hits and one run in six innings, throwing a personal month-low ERA of 2.85.

After this 12-game homestand, the Blue Rocks only have three more series to play and only one more at home. With both the BlueClaws and Cyclones in their division, these series will make or break Wilmington's postseason push.

