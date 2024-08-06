Wilmington Open Series with Jersey Shore with a 10-5 Loss

August 6, 2024

The Wilmington Blue Rocks fought through the elements, but the Jersey Shore BlueClaws stormed to a 10-5 victory in the rain on Tuesday August 6th.

The BlueClaws gave Marc Davis's a rocky first start in Wilmington early in the first inning. A walk and a wild pitch allowed a runner to third before Keaton Anthony blasted a two-run shot to capture the 2-0 lead.

Davis appeared to have something bothering him in his arm, as the training staff had to attend to him on the mound twice early, but he continued into the third.

In the third, a triple and two walks loaded the bases for Jersey Shore and forced Davis out of the contest.

Thomas Schultz relieved and instantly gave up a two-run single to Andrick Nava. Another walk loaded the bases again, leading to a sacrifice fly to bolster the lead to 5-0.

Wilmington struggled offensively against starter Casey Steward. Steward had a great start against the Blue Rocks in July and carried that over into tonight.

Bryan Caceres entered in the fourth for Schultz, going 1-2-3 in the frame. The success didn't carry over into the fifth, as Caceres loaded the bases with two singles and a walk.

A single and a sacrifice fly plated two more for the BlueClaws, extending the lead again to 7-0.

The bats finally woke up for Wilmington in the bottom of the fifth. Back-to-back doubles for Joe Naranjo and Marcus Brown eliminated the shutout. Murphy Stehly grounded out with the bases loaded to score another, and Jared McKenzie hit a sac fly to cut the lead to 7-3.

The sixth inning was harder for Caceres. A Walk and wild pitch scored one, and Zach Arnold singled in two more to give the Blue Claws a commanding 10-3 lead.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, T.J. White laced a two-RBI single to continue the fight and cut the lead to 10-5. During the next at-bat, the weather was storming harder and the game was called.

The final on the night was 10-5 through seven innings. It counts as a complete game for going longer than five innings.

