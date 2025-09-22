MLS Los Angeles FC

Italian Titan and LAFC Legend Giorgio Chiellini Joins the Show!: this Is MLS - LIVE

Published on September 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video


Kevin Egan, Bradley Wright-Phillips, and Sacha Kljestan, this week on This Is MLS!

Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from September 22, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central