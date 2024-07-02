Isotopes Win Rain-Shortened Series-Opener, 5-2

July 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - Karl Kauffmann spun a 6.0 inning complete game while Willie MacIver and Trevor Boone each connected on solo homers to propel the Isotopes to 5-2 win over El Paso after the game was called due to rain in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - Kauffmann tossed the Isotopes' first complete game since Riley Smith hurled a 7.0 inning complete game June 18, 2022, vs. Salt Lake in the second contest of a doubleheader (4-0 win). It's the 45th all-time complete game by an Isotopes pitcher, the 12th completing 6.0 innings or fewer and first-ever against El Paso.

-Kauffmann also tossed Albuquerque's 10th quality start of the year, the seventh since June 5 and second against the Chihuahuas (also: Tanner Gordon, June 16).

-Despite the quality start, Kauffmann allowed nine hits, tied for the second-most allowed by an Isotopes starter in 2024 (10th time), the longest outing while allowing nine-plus hits.

-Tonight's contest is the Isotopes' first rain-shortened game since June 19, 2022, vs. Salt Lake (11-5 win, called in the top of the 7th inning).

-It's also the shortest game (innings) since July 8, 2021, at Round Rock (5 innings, 7-6 loss).

-The Isotopes improve to 4-11 in series openers and 3-4 on the road. It's the club's third-straight series opening win (others: 8-5, June 18 at Oklahoma City and 8-4 June 25 vs. Salt Lake).

-Albuquerque turned four doubleplays in just six complete innings on the field, a 2024 season-high and most since Sept. 13, 2023 at El Paso (also four). All four doubleplays were up the middle, with shortstop Connor Kaiser turning two 6-3 doubleplays.

-The Isotopes belted two homers on the night and have tallied a dinger in 17 of their last 18 contests (31 during span), including nine multi-homer games.

-Albuquerque has won three-straight games over El Paso and five of its six.

-The Isotopes allowed just two runs on the night, the fifth time in 2024 the club has relented two or fewer and second since June 22 (also: June 22 at Oklahoma City, one run, and June 26 vs. Salt Lake, one run).

-Albuquerque held the Chihuahuas to just two extra-base hits, the 11th time the Isotopes have limited their opponent to exactly two extra-base tallies (second time against El Paso, March 30).

-Trevor Boone swatted his fifth homer of the year, third-straight game with a homer and fourth in his last eight games. Has hit homers in three-straight games for first time in his career. Has a hit in four-straight games (6x14).

-Willie MacIver connected on his ninth clout of the year and fifth since June 12. He also drove in two runs for his sixth multi-RBI contest of 2024 and fourth since June 12.

-Jimmy Herron registered two hits for hi 10th multi-hit game of the year and third in his last six games. Has a hit in nine of his last 10 games (12x41 with a double, triple, homer and six RBI.

-Julio Carreras collected two singles for his ninth multi-hit contest of the year and first since a four-hit game June 15 vs. El Paso.

-Drew Romo went 1-for-4 with a double, his first two-bagger since June 23 at Oklahoma City.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Southwest University Park. Albuquerque has yet to announce a starter while Gabe Mosser is expected to take the hill for El Paso.

