Celebrate Independence Day All Weekend Long with OKC Baseball Club

OKLAHOMA CITY - Join the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to celebrate Independence Day weekend at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the team opens a three-game home series against the Las Vegas Aviators at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, as well as a nine-game homestand that will lead the team into the Pacific Coast League All-Star Break.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Thursday for an Independence Day celebration, featuring special patriotic festivities and postgame fireworks presented by Newcastle Casino. OKC players and coaches will wear special "Stars and Stripes" hats that will be available for purchase in the OKC Baseball Club Team Store.

During the Par-Tea Hour on Thursdays, guests age 21 and older can enjoy half-off Twisted Tea at the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Pad from when gates open to 30 minutes after first pitch and again during the Par-Tea Inning during the sixth inning of Thursday night games. The first 150 guests age 21 and older to visit the Par-Tea Pad on July Fourth will receive complimentary Twisted Tea-branded sunglasses.

Games against the Aviators also take place at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark before the homestand continues Tuesday, July 9 with a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas through Sunday, July 14.

- Friday, July 5 (7:05 p.m.) - Friday Night Fireworks presented by Oklahoma Highway Safety Office are scheduled to follow the game.

Friday also marks the start of the online auction for Clubhouse Collectibles presented by The Oklahoman. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on game-used, game-worn, autographed memorabilia as the OKC Baseball Club partners with The Oklahoman to provide resources to the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools. Gates open at 6 p.m. and that is when online bidding will begin. The online auction will end at 5 p.m. Sunday.

- Saturday, July 6 (7:05 p.m.) - For one night only, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club will transform into Minor League Baseball's 121st team - the Malmö Oat Milkers, presented by Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company. The introduction of The Malmö Oat Milkers to the league is part of Oatly's ongoing multi-year partnership with MiLB as the first-ever national plant-based, non-dairy sponsor, and pays homage to Oatly's home city of Malmö, Sweden. All of MiLB's 120 teams are each playing one game this season as the Oat Milkers, including Oklahoma City, which will wear special jerseys and hats for one night only and fun, unique promotions will take place throughout the night.

Saturday is also a Braum's Friends and Family Night and groups of 10 or more people can receive a game ticket, OKC hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $13 per person.

Youth baseball teams that participate in Canadian Valley Baseball League are invited to be recognized in a pregame parade on the field before Saturday's game. Group tickets are available and include a limited edition OKC Baseball hat.

- Tuesday, July 9 (7:05 p.m.) - Oklahoma City opens a six-game home series against the El Paso Chihuahuas on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Guests can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Additionally, select COOP Ale Works and Modelo draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3 for guests age 21 and older.

- Wednesday, July 10 (7:05 p.m.) - OKC and the Chihuahuas continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

- Thursday, July 11 (7:05 p.m.) - On 89ers Night, players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. Retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be on hand. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 and won four league titles before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

During the Par-Tea Hour on Thursdays, guests age 21 and older can enjoy half-off Twisted Tea at the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Pad from when gates open to 30 minutes after first pitch and again during the Par-Tea Inning during the sixth inning of Thursday night games. The first 50 guests age 21 and older to visit the Par-Tea Pad on Thursdays will receive complimentary Twisted Tea-branded sunglasses.

- Friday, July 12 (7:05 p.m.) - Friday Night Fireworks, presented by INTEGRIS Health, are scheduled to follow the game.

Also, the INTEGRIS Health "Home Run For Life" series continues as Friday's honoree will take a home run "lap" around the bases during a pregame ceremony to symbolize overcoming health challenges.

- Saturday, July 13 (7:05 p.m.) - Western Heritage Night presented by H&H Shooting Sports, will pay homage to the unique history and multicultural influences that laid the foundation for our state. Performances throughout the night include trick roper and stunt performer Paxton Roy Rodriquez as well as Native American dancers in traditional dress. Musical performances from the Oklahoma Opry as well as Oklahoma-based bluegrass band Steelwind are also scheduled.

An all-you-can-eat offer is available for Saturday night's game as groups of 10 or more can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $25 per person.

- Sunday, July 14 (1:05 p.m.) - Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps on City Celebration Sunday. The jerseys and 405 area code caps were introduced last season as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City's original MAPS project that opened in 1998. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Ticket and Broadcast Information

Single-game tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC home games are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets and range in price from $12-$38. Group and season ticket packages are also available, including the new Summer Pass, which provides ballpark access to all OKC Baseball Club regular-season home games from July 5- Sept. 15, 2024.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Baseball home games are available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app and Sunday home games will be broadcast live on KOCB-TV in Oklahoma City (channel 34 on digital antennas and DirecTV; channel 11 on Cox cable). Additionally, all OKC Baseball games - home and road - are available to stream on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV and MLB At Bat with a subscription.

To view Oklahoma City's complete 2024 schedule, visit okcbaseball.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

