Express Hand Space Cowboys First Shutout of Season

July 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (5-3 | 42-40) handed the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-4 | 53-30) their first shutout of the season on Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. The pitchers' duel saw eight total hits in the 1-0 final.

Round Rock RHP Owen White (2-4, 4.46) got the win in relief after tossing 6.0 scoreless innings. White allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five. Sugar Land RHP Ryan Gusto (2-2, 5.32) was tagged with the loss as he allowed the lone run to score during his 6.0-inning start. Along with one run, Gusto allowed three hits and two walks with five punchouts. Express LHP Grant Wolfram secured his third save of the year with a shutout ninth that saw two walks.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock SS Jax Biggers carried over his momentum from Monday night as he drove home the first run of the game in the third inning. A sacrifice fly from the infielder scored DH Blaine Crim, who had hit a leadoff double.

Express pitching held the Space Cowboys to just three hits, all of which were singles. Sugar Land also reached base thanks to four walks, a forceout and a hit batter. Round Rock tallied five hits in the contest, including three doubles, to go along with three walks and one hit-by-pitch.

E-Train Excerpts:

Texas Rangers RHP Tyler Mahle made his first rehab appearance after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2023. Mahle opened the game for Round Rock and threw 2.0 shutout innings that saw one hit and one strikeout. The righty needed just 19 pitches, 12 of which were strikes.

Express DH Blaine Crim accounted for two of the team's five hits on Tuesday as he went 2-for-3 at the plate with one double and one run scored.

Round Rock's 1-0 win was the fourth time this season that the E-Train have shut out their opponent and second that the team has won by scoring just one run. Round Rock defeated Salt Lake 1-0 in April.

Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land are back in action on Wednesday night as the Express host their Independence Day Celebration at Dell Diamond. Express RHP Gerson Garabito (1-3, 2.50) is slated to start up against Space Cowboys RHP A.J. Blubaugh (5-2, 3.53). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.

Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.