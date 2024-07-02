OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - July 2, 2024

July 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Oklahoma City Baseball Club (1-6/41-41) at Las Vegas Aviators (4-3/41-41)

Game #83 of 150/Second Half #8 of 75/Road #47 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Chris Vallimont (1-3, 9.00) vs. LV-LHP Kyle Muller (0-0, 3.86)

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club and Las Vegas Aviators meet for the second time in their series at 9:05 p.m. CT at Las Vegas Ballpark. OKC looks to snap its longest losing streak of the season as the team has lost six consecutive games and is 2-9 over the last 11 games...OKC's overall record has fallen to .500 (41-41) for the first time since April 4 (3-3). OKC's record has not been below .500 since losing the third game of the season March 31 in Tacoma (1-2).

Last Game: The Las Vegas Aviators scored six runs and hit three home runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a tie and defeat the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, 12-6, Monday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. With the score even at 6-6 entering the bottom of the eighth inning, Yohel Pozo led off with a home run to give Las Vegas the lead. With two outs, the Aviators proceeded to score five more runs, including two-run homers by Seth Brown and Drew Lugbauer. Oklahoma City struck for an early lead in the first inning two batters into the game after Drew Avans led off with a double and scored on a RBI single by Andre Lipicius. The Aviators plated five runs in the third inning to go in front, 5-1, as the Aviators hit two homers in the frame, including a grand slam by Brown. OKC scored two runs in the fourth inning and then took the lead in the fifth inning with a solo homer by James Outman and two-run homer by Trey Sweeney to go in front, 6-5. Pozo hit a RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game, and the game remained 6-6 until the eighth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Chris Vallimont (1-3) makes his seventh start with OKC looking to get back on the winning track after being charged with losses in each of his last three outings...In his last outing June 26 in Reno, Vallimont allowed five runs and seven hits over 5.2 innings. He had three strikeouts and two walks and allowed a season-high three home runs in OKC's 9-8 road loss. It marked the longest start by any OKC pitcher since Vallimont completed six innings in his team debut May 29...Over his first 9.0 innings with OKC, Vallimont allowed just one run and seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts, but over his last 16.0 innings, he has given up 24 runs and 25 hits, including eight homers, with 13 walks and 10 strikeouts...Vallimont signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in late May after beginning the season with the York Revolution of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, posting a 3-1 record and 3.29 ERA with 33 strikeouts, a 0.88 WHIP and .172 BAA. He pitched at least 5.0 innings in all five starts for York and allowed two or fewer runs in three of five outings. He did not allow more than five hits in any game...Last season, Vallimont pitched in 30 Triple-A games (nine starts) with Norfolk and Columbus and also made his Major League debut with the Baltimore Orioles. He began the season with Norfolk, making 14 appearances (eight starts) before making his ML debut with Baltimore July 3 at the New York Yankees...He was designated for assignment and traded to Cleveland for cash July 6, then closed out the season making 16 appearances (one start) for Columbus...Vallimont was originally selected by Miami in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa...Tonight is his first career appearance against Las Vegas.

Against the Aviators: 2024: 0-1 2023: 8-3 All-time: 62-70 At LV: 33-35 Oklahoma City and Las Vegas meet for the first time this season and will play six consecutive games against one another, split between a pair of home-and-home three-game series. The teams will play through Wednesday in Las Vegas and then Thursday-Saturday in OKC...The teams last met in Oklahoma City June 20-25, 2023 with OKC winning the series, 3-2, as one game of the series was canceled due to inclement weather...OKC won five of six games in the first series of 2023 between the teams at Las Vegas Ballpark during OKC's first road series of last season...OKC had a 65-56 edge in runs scored last season, while the Aviators hit 16 homers in 11 games against OKC, which had 14 home runs in the series hit by 10 different players...Drew Avans led OKC with 13 hits in 10 games against the Aviators last season, while Ryan Ward had a team-best 10 RBI in 10 games against Las Vegas...OKC won the overall season series, 8-3, in 2023, winning a season series against Las Vegas for the first time since 2015 (3-1). OKC went 0-4-2 in series against Las Vegas from 2017-22 before last season's win...OKC and Las Vegas meet again later this season for a six-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark Aug. 13-18.

Summer Blues: OKC is 1-6 to start the second half of the PCL season and is 4-14 since June 12. Following a win June 11 at Sugar Land, OKC was 37-27 and had tied the team's season-high mark at 10 games above .500. However, OKC's four wins since that day are fewest in the PCL and tied for fewest in Triple-A...OKC has lost six straight games for the first time since Aug. 20-26, 2023, and OKC has not lost seven consecutive games overall since the 2012 season when the team lost 10 games in a row Aug. 3-13, 2012...OKC went 9-17 in June, marking the first time OKC lost 17 games in a month since August 2023 (10-17) and marked OKC's fewest wins in a month since May 2021 (9-14). June 2024 marked the team's lowest monthly winning percentage (.346) since August 2019, when the team went 9-19 (.321)...During the previous series in Reno, OKC lost five games within the same series since dropping the first five games of a home series against Albuquerque Aug. 22-26, 2023. Since the switch to primarily six-game series in 2021, it is just the second time that OKC lost five straight games within one series and the first time it's happened on the road. This is also just the third time since the start of 2021 OKC has lost three consecutive six-game series...This is the latest into a season OKC has held a .500 record since the 2021 season when OKC was 53-53 on Sept. 6, 2021. In 2023, OKC last had a .500 record on April 1 (1-1) and in 2022 on April 6 (1-1) as OKC went on to win 90 games and 84 games, respectively, the last two seasons...With six series losses this season, OKC has already matched its 2023 total.

Drew Up: Drew Avans went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk to extend his current on-base streak to 25 games - the longest active streak in the PCL, OKC's second-longest on-base streak of 2024 and tied for the fifth-longest on-base streak in the league this season. Trey Sweeney owns OKC's longest on-base streak of the season, starting 2024 with a 27-game on-base streak...During the stretch that started May 31, Avans is 31-for-105 (.295) with 11 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 15 walks and 23 runs scored. However, he went just 4-for-23 during the previous series and is 2-for-17 over his last four games...Avans last reached base in more than 25 games as part of a 50-game on-base streak from June 11-Aug. 14, 2022 - the longest on-base streak by an OKC player during the MLBAM era (since 2005)...Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown era career records for walks (224) and triples (25). He ranks second all-time during the Bricktown era with 411 career games and 107 stolen bases, while ranking third in hits (403) and fifth in doubles (76)...Avans leads the Minors with 68 runs scored. He is also second in the PCL with seven triples, while his 25 stolen bases are fourth, his 43 walks are sixth and his 88 hits are seventh.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier reached base in his two plate appearances Tuesday with a walk and hit by pitch before exiting the game in the fifth inning. During the current road trip, Gauthier is 8-for-16 with four extra-base hits, four RBI and six walks. He's reached base in 15 of 23 plate appearances...Over his last eight games, Gauthier is 10-for-24 (.417) with five extra-base hits...He led OKC with 21 walks in 24 games in June - third-most in the league in June - and since joining OKC May 7, Gauthier ranks fourth in the PCL with 33 walks while his .416 OBP ranks eighth.

Dinger Details: OKC and Las Vegas combined for seven home runs Monday night - the most in a game this season - accounting for 13 of the 18 runs scored in the game...OKC hit two home runs after being held without a homer each of the previous two games. Monday was OKC's first multi-homer game since June 23 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and OKC's first multi-homer road game since hitting three homers June 16 in Sugar Land...Overall this season, OKC's 107 home runs are fourth-most in the league and OKC's 70 home runs in road games (46 G) are second-most in the PCL for an away team...Ryan Ward leads the PCL with 20 home runs, while Andre Lipcius ranks tied for second in the league with 18 homers...Las Vegas hit five home runs last night as OKC allowed five home runs in a game for the first time since Aug. 20, 2021 at Sugar Land. It was also the first time since June 21, 2019 against Memphis that OKC allowed three home runs in one inning...Of Las Vegas' 12 runs Monday, 10 scored on homers. Of the 44 runs allowed during the current road trip, 30 have scored via 15 home runs...OKC allowed a grand slam for a second consecutive game and third time in six games. All four opposing grand slams this season have been hit within the last 15 games...Las Vegas' Seth Brown became the second opponent in as many days to collect a multi-homer game and the sixth since June 1, after it had not happened all season before that...OKC has given up at least one home run in 13 straight games, totaling 25 homers. OKC last allowed a home run in 13 consecutive games as part of a 14-game stretch Sept. 9-24, 2022 (20 HR)...OKC has allowed 80 total home runs this season - second fewest in Triple-A. However, the team allowed 42 home runs since June 1 - third-most in Triple-A - after giving up 12 home runs throughout the entire month of May (27 games), and 52.5 percent of home runs allowed this season have occurred within the last 27 games. Over 31 percent of the home runs by opponents have occurred within the last 13 games...OKC has now allowed at least one homer in 15 of the last 16 games, for a total of 29 home runs.

Up to Kode: Kody Hoese singled last night, drew a walk and scored two runs. He has hit safely in four straight games and in seven of his last eight games, going 10-for-31 (.323)...Hoese led OKC with a .338 AVG and eight doubles in June. He ranked second with a .411 OBP, .550 SLG and .961 OPS and tied for second with 11 extra-base hits...Since May 28, Hoese has hit safely in 21 of 26 games, batting .353 (36x102) with nine doubles, three homers, 16 RBI, 23 runs scored, 11 walks and 12 multi-hit games...He ranks third on OKC with 22 multi-hit games this season.

Situation Room: Last night OKC went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position. The team is now 2-for-27 over the last two games, 4-for-52 over the last five games and 4-for-the-last-54 going back to June 26. After collecting a hit in the team's first at-bat with RISP last night, OKC finished the game 0-for-13...Over the team's last 15 losses, OKC is 21-for-143 (.147) with runners in scoring position.. In the last six losses, OKC has left 54 runners on base and in the last eight losses has left 72 runners on base.

Around the Horn: Trey Sweeney went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored Monday night. Over his last four games, Sweeney is 6-for-14 and has reached base at least twice each game...Last night, James Outman went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and a walk. He has eight home runs since joining OKC May 21 - tied for second-most on the team during the span...Hunter Feduccia drew two walks last night and has reached base safely in 17 straight games - tied for the fourth-longest on-base streak by an OKC player this season. He has 14 hits, 14 RBI and 15 walks during the stretch...Ryan Ward's career-best 17-game on-base streak ended Monday. He continues to lead the lead with 20 homers and a .627 SLG while ranking third with a .958 OPS...OKC is now 22-24 on the road this season and is 2-10 in its last 12 road games. OKC is 11-17 in away games since May 10 following an 11-7 start in road games. In 2023, OKC went 48-27 on the road and did not lose its 24th road game until Sept. 8 in Sugar Land. Tonight OKC looks to avoid losing seven straight road games for the first time since a 10-game skid during the 2009 season.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.