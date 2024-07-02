July 2 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers vs. Salt Lake Bees

July 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA RAINIERS (46-36) vs. SALT LAKE BEES (35-46)

Tuesday, July 2 - 7:05 PM - Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

LHP Rob Kaminsky (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Brett Kerry (3-2, 5.54)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Following the Rainiers' 7-3 victory last night, Tacoma and Salt Lake resume their series tonight for game two of three at Cheney Stadium (the series shifts to Salt Lake's Smith's Ballpark for the final three games). Tonight, the Bees look to bounce back with Brett Kerry (3-2, 5.54) getting the start. Kerry previously faced Tacoma on May 16th, allowing two runs over seven innings in a 14-2 Salt Lake victory on the road. Meanwhile, the Rainiers will counter with southpaw Rob Kaminsky (0-0, 0.00). Kaminsky has pitched just twice (one start) for Tacoma this season, recording five shutout frames. He has faced the Bees just once, pitching a scoreless inning on May 7th of last season at Salt Lake.

CLEAN D: Last night was the Rainiers' sixth-consecutive game without an error, tying their longest stretch of the season (June 7-June 13). On the year, Tacoma ranks second in the PCL in fielding percentage (.983, percentage points behind El Paso, also at .983), errors committed (51, one behind El Paso with 50), and double plays turned (81, one behind Sugar Land with 82). Moreover, the Rainiers are 14-8 at home when not committing an error, compared to 11-12 on the road.

TOUCHED UP: Last night, Rainiers' reliever Carlos Vargas surrendered two runs in an inning of work, tied for the most runs he's allowed in a game this season (May 10th at Reno). In his seven appearances prior, Vargas was lights-out, working 6.2 scoreless innings, striking out seven with a 0.75 WHIP. On the year, Vargas has only allowed runs in consecutive outings twice, a major reason the righty flamethrower owns a 2.86 ERA on the year.

MONSTER SHOT: In the fourth inning of last night's ballgame, Rainiers' infielder Jake Slaughter belted a homer 452 feet over the Green Monster in center, the longest homer of his professional career. Standing at 29 feet high and located 425 feet from home plate, not many can claim to have cleared Cheney's center field wall. Although various hitters (ranging from well-known slugger Jose Canseco to local product Austin Shenton) have cleared the wall in batting practice, there have only been two confirmed instances of in-game homers to center, with A.J. Zapp (2004) and Shin-Soo Choo (2005) completing the feat (legend has it Bob Perry did so as well, although no specifics on the instance can be found).

FRIENDLY CONFINES: After a weekend in which he allowed eight runs in two games, Brett de Geus bounced back last night, working a scoreless eighth. de Geus has enjoyed pitching at Cheney this season, with an ERA of 4.15 (compared to that of 12.10 on the road); five of his seven saves (tied for fourth-most in the PCL) have come at home.

TRIPLE TROUBLE: Entering play tonight, Salt Lake outfielder Bryce Teodosio leads Triple-A and is tied second in all of Minor League Baseball with 8 triples across 65 games this season. Half of these triples have come in just 13 games against Tacoma, highlighted by a two-triple performance on April 3. The Rainiers have fallen victim to Teodosio's speed on the basepaths as well, with the speedster going 5-of-6 in stolen base attempts against the Rainiers.

IT'S HOW YOU START: Tacoma's offense got going early, opening up the scoring in the bottom of the first and jumping out to a 3-0 advantage in the fourth. On the season, the Rainiers are an exceptional 35-14 (.714) when scoring first, compared to a measly 11-22 (.333) when allowing their opponents to strike first. The Bees have demonstrated a similar split, with a 24-13 (.649) record when grabbing the first lead, compared to an 11-33 mark (.250) when failing to do so.

AGAINST SALT LAKE: Already meeting for the third time this season, tonight marks game number 14 between the Bees and Rainiers. Tacoma currently leads the season series 8-5, outscoring the Bees 63-59 -- a big reason why is Jonatan Clase. In eight games against Salt Lake, Clase is slashing .393/.452/.679 with three doubles, a triple, a homer (which occurred last night), six runs scored, and two stolen bases.

SHORT HOPS: Making only the third Triple-A appearance of his career and his first in the PCL, righty Blas Castano delivered a quality start for Tacoma in the series opener, tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing just five baserunners while striking out just as many en route to logging the win...in just his fifth game at Cheney Stadium last night, Tyler Locklear went 2-for-4 with a run scored, a home run and a run batted in; the first baseman is now hitting .333 (7-for-21) with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI in five games at home with the Rainiers.

