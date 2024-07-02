Las Vegas Pulls away in the Eighth

July 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Las Vegas Aviators scored six runs and hit three home runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a tie and defeat the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, 12-6, Monday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. With the score even at 6-6 entering the bottom of the eighth inning, Yohel Pozo led off with a home run to give Las Vegas (4-3/41-41) the lead. With two outs, the Aviators proceeded to score five more runs, including two-run homers by Seth Brown and Drew Lugbauer. Oklahoma City (1-6/41-41) struck for an early lead in the first inning two batters into the game after Drew Avans led off with a double and scored on a RBI single by Andre Lipicius. The Aviators plated five runs in the third inning to go in front, 5-1, as the Aviators hit two homers in the frame, including a grand slam by Brown. OKC scored two runs in the fourth inning and then took the lead in the fifth inning with a solo homer by James Outman and two-run homer by Trey Sweeney to go in front, 6-5. Pozo hit a RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game, and the game remained 6-6 until the eighth inning.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City's season-high losing streak is now at six games. It's also the first time OKC has lost six consecutive road games since 2018.

-OKC fell to 2-9 over the last 11 games and 4-14 over the last 18 games. The team is also 2-10 over the last 12 road games.

-Trey Sweeney went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored. Over his last four games, Sweeney is 6-for-14 and has reached base at least twice each game.

-James Outman went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and a walk.

-Drew Avans went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk to extend his current on-base streak to 24 games - the longest active streak in the PCL and OKC's second-longest on-base streak of 2024. During the stretch, Avans is 31-for-105 (.295) with 11 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 15 walks and 23 runs scored.

-Oklahoma City allowed five home runs in a game for the first time since Aug. 20, 2021 at Sugar Land. Of Las Vegas' 12 runs, 11 scored on homers...OKC allowed a grand slam for a second consecutive game and third time in six games. All four opposing grand slams this season have been hit within the last 15 games...Seth Brown became the second opponent in as many days to collect a multi-homer game...OKC has given up at least one home run in 13 straight games, totaling 25 homers.

-OKC's struggles with runners in scoring position continued, going 1-for-14 Monday, including 0-for-the-last 13. The team is now 4-for-the-last-54 with RISP.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to change its fortunes in Las Vegas starting at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.