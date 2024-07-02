Diaz's Dominance Leads Aces over River Cats, 7-0

July 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - Yilber Diaz was dominant on the mound as the right-hander tied a franchise record with 13 strikeouts and led the Reno Aces (6-1, 41-41) to a 7-0 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (3-4, 47-35) Monday night at Sutter Health Park.

The Aces extended their winning streak to six games tonight, and the club had the opportunity to earn its first no-hitter in franchise history, but the bid ended with one out in the ninth inning.

Diaz kept the River Cats offense in check over six hitless frames as the 23-year-old tied Corbin Martin, Tyler Skaggs, and Seth Etherton for the team's most strikeouts in a game with 13.

Relievers Joe Jacques, Austin Pope, and Luis Frias combined for three scoreless frames and four strikeouts, which sealed the shutout against Sacramento.

Reno's power continues to flex its muscles with four home runs on the night as Pavin Smith, Deyvison De Los Santos, Adrian Del Castillo, and Andres Chaparro each collected homers on the night.

Del Castillo led the Aces offense with a three-hit performance and improved his team-leading batting average to .329.

Reno continues its split-city series with game two of a three-game against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park, with the first pitch set for 6:45 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Yilber Diaz: (W, 1-3), 6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R/0 ER, 2 BB, 13 K's.

Adrian Del Castillo: 3-for-5, 1 HR (16), 2 RBI, 1 R.

Deyvison De Los Santos: 2-for-3, 1 HR (12), 2 RBI, 1 R.

Andres Chaparro: 2-for-4, 1 HR (15), 1 RBI, 2 R.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Thursday, July 4th, as they host the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a three-game set. First pitch of the series opener on Independence Day is set for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Single-game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.