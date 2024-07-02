Late-Game Rally Not Enough in Bees Loss to Rainiers

The Salt Lake Bees dropped the series opener at Cheney Stadium against the Rainiers on Monday night, losing by a score of 7-3 to start the six-game series.

The Bees ninth inning rally fell short as the tying run was standing on deck despite a four-run deficit after Jack Lopez and Elliot Soto each drove in a run earlier in the frame. Salt Lake's ninth inning run differential is now +42, which leads all of Triple-A.

Ryan Langford (L, 0-1) made his second start with the Bees since being assigned to wear the black and yellow on June 29. Langford pitched another expected shortened start to begin the game, totaling two complete innings while allowing one run on two hits while walking a pair. The lone run Langford gave up came in the first inning after retiring the first two batters but followed up in the second inning by putting up a 1-2-3 frame. Amir Garrett, Travis MacGregor, and Adam Kolarek entered out of the bullpen as Garrett and MacGregor each allowed three runs to score while firing 2.2 and 2.1 innings respectively. Kolarek closed things out in the eighth with a clean inning, including two punchouts.

The Rainiers plated the first run of the game as Cade Marlowe drew a two-out walk before Tyler Locklear singled to put runners on the corners, setting up Jason Vosler to deliver with a single into right field, putting Tacoma up 1-0. Jake Slaughter added onto the slight Tacoma lead in the fourth inning with a 2-run home run into center field, measuring 452 feet and stretching the lead to 3-0. The Bees got into the action in the top of the fifth inning after Bryce Teodosio lined a one-out triple and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Lopez. Teodosio's triple now leads all of Triple-A with eight three-baggers, marking his first since May 25 against Albuquerque. Jonatan Clase immediately got the run back for the home club, sending his eighth home run to left field and making it a 4-1 game. The Rainiers' lead grew to a five-run differential in the sixth inning after Samad Taylor drove home Vosler following a leadoff double and later scored himself after a two-out fielding error by Salt Lake first baseman Charles Leblanc. Locklear added another run in the seventh inning, blasting a solo home run to right field to record his third of the season. The Bees started to string some hits together in the ninth inning as Leblanc and Adams both reached to start the inning before Soto pushed a single through the middle of the infield, driving home Salt Lake's second run. After a strikeout and a wild pitch, Lopez beat out an infield single to the first baseman, allowing for Adams to score from third and putting the tying run on deck. Tacoma relief pitcher Carlos Vargas slammed the door, striking out the next two batters to seal game one.

The second of three games at Cheney Stadium is set for tomorrow evening with first pitch ticketed for 8:05 p.m. MT.

