Shay Whitcomb Named Astros Upper-Level Minor League Player for June

July 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - INF Shay Whitcomb has been selected as the Houston Astros Upper-Level Minor League Player of the Month for June, the Houston Astros announced on Tuesday.

Whitcomb continued his torrid season with a remarkable June, slashing .347/.414/.653/1.067 (35-for-101) in 26 games with four doubles, nine home runs, 29 RBI, 20 runs scored, 11 walks and 13 stolen bases in 13 attempts. He led the Astros' Minor League system in home runs, RBI, stolen bases and total bases (66), was tied for the organizational lead in hits and runs scored, and was second in batting average, slugging, OPS and extra-base hits (13) and fourth in OBP.

The 25-year-old hit safely in 21 of 26 games in the month and also led the Pacific Coast League in home runs, RBI and stolen bases in June while finishing tied for the league lead in hits. For the season, Whitcomb is slashing .310/.392/.564/.956 in 75 games with 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 69 RBI, 57 runs scores and 20 stolen bases in 24 attempts. He is third in Minor League Baseball in RBI and is tied for second in the Pacific Coast League in home runs, third in slugging and total bases (162), tied for third in hits (89), fourth in batting average, OPS and runs scored and tied for sixth in stolen bases.

Originally selected in the fifth round of the 2020 Draft by the Houston Astros out of UC San Diego, Whitcomb is currently rated as the Astros' #30 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He was selected as the Astros Upper-Level Minor League Player of the Month in May and was selected as an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star with Houston in 2021 and 2023. Sugar Land has had at least one player take home an upper-level monthly award from the Astros so far in 2024, with Joey Loperfido being named the Astros Upper-Level Minor League Player of the Month in April and RHP Logan VanWey being named the Upper Level Minor League Pitcher of the Month in May.

