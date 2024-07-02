De Los Santos Selected to 2024 Futures Game Roster in Texasa

Reno, Nev. - Deyvison De Los Santos, the Diamondback's #14 overall prospect, will be heading to Arlington, Texas, during the All-Star break to represent the Diamondbacks in the SiriusXM MLB All-Stars Futures Game at Globe Life Park. The Futures Game is part of the All-Star festivities and will showcase all 30 MLB organizations' top prospects.

De Los Santos has been incredible this season while splitting time between Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno. During the year, the powerful infielder combined for a .349/.400/.689 slash line while leading Minor League Baseball in home runs (26), hits (101), and total bases (199) while placing second in RBI (76).

Before his advancement to Triple-A Reno, the 21-year-old was dominating the Texas League, leading in hits (55), AVG (.372), home runs (14), RBI (37), SLG (.696), OPS (1.122), and total bases (103). He earned his spot on the Aces roster after a monstrous month of May, where he smashed seven home runs, drove in 19 runs, and hit .365 before making his Aces debut on May 21.

The exciting Dominican continued to produce in Triple-A, taking the Pacific Coast League by storm, collecting 46 hits and 39 RBI in 141 at-bats (.326 batting average) while leading the league in home runs (12), extra-base hits (25), and total bases (96) in 36 games since his promotion. He most recently capped off a definitive June with a two-home run, eight-RBI performance, which included a 463-foot grand slam, in Sunday's series finale against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club.

This past offseason, De Los Santos was selected in the Rule-5 draft by the Cleveland Guardians but was offered back to the Diamondbacks after Cleveland couldn't find a spot on their 26-man roster for him. That was a mistake, as De Los Santos has been crushing minor-league pitching this season and has made a significant push for his promotion to the big-league club.

Tune into Peacock and SiriusXM on Saturday, July 13, at 1:10 p.m. PT to watch De Los Santos represent the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB Futures Game at Globe Life Park.

