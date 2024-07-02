AJ Blubaugh Named to MLB All-Star Futures Game

July 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys RHP AJ Blubaugh has been selected to the MLB All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 13 at Globe Life Field as part of Major League Baseball's All-Star Festivities. Highlights of Blubaugh with Sugar Land can be found here.

Blubaugh is the lone Astros' prospect selected to the American League All-Star Futures Game roster. A seventh-round pick by Houston in 2022 out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Blubaugh is currently rated as the Astros' top pitching prospect by MLB Pipeline and the organization's #7 overall prospect.

After making one appearance with Double-A Corpus Christi, Blubaugh was promoted to Sugar Land on April 10 and has spent the rest of the season with the Space Cowboys. In 14 appearances, 13 starts, Blubaugh is 5-2 with a 3.53 ERA, throwing 66.1 innings with 27 walks to 61 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .258 batting average. He is currently second among qualified pitchers in the Pacific Coast League in ERA and fourth in batting average and WHIP (1.37). Blubaugh leads all Space Cowboys pitchers in innings and is second in strikeouts and ground ball double plays (7).

This is the fourth time a Sugar Land player has been named to the MLB All-Star Futures Game, joining Pedro León (2021), RHP Hunter Brown (2022) and C Yainer Diaz (2022). Other current Houston Astros that previously were named to the All-Star Futures Game include Yordan Alvarez (2017, '18), Alex Bregman (2016), Kyle Tucker (2017), Jose Altuve (2011) and Jon Singleton (2012) and other notable former Astros include Carlos Correa (2013, '14), George Springer (2013) and RHP Joe Musgrove (2016).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.