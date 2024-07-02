Isotopes Top Chihuahuas, 5-2
July 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-2 Tuesday night in a rain-shortened game. The game was halted by the umpires because of heavy rain in the bottom of the seventh inning and it was called after a 42-minute delay.
El Paso's two runs came on an RBI double by Cal Mitchell in the bottom of the second inning and an RBI single by Tirso Ornelas in the bottom of the sixth. Clay Dungan went 1-for-2 with a single to extend his on-base streak to 31 games between Double-A San Antonio and El Paso.
Albuquerque turned four double plays, which set a new 2024 single-game high for the Isotopes and it was the most double plays hit into by the Chihuahuas this season. Tuesday was El Paso's third consecutive loss.
Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 5, Chihuahuas 2 Final Score (07/02/2024) (milb.com)
Team Records: Albuquerque (4-3), El Paso (3-4)
Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque TBA vs. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (4-3, 5.37). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
