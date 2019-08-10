Isotopes Hang on with 11-10 Win over Missions

August 10, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Isotopes 11 (49-68), Missions 10 (72-45) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: Four Isotopes registered multi-hit games with Elliot Soto, Sam Hilliard and Pat Valaika each recording two hits ... Soto connected on a grand slam, his seventh home run of the season while Hilliard blasted his 30th of the campaign ... Dom Nunez also hit a home run, his 16th of the season ... Drew Weeks remained red-hot at the plate, finishing the night 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBI.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Tim Melville earned his ninth win of the season, allowing five runs over 6.0 innings ... James Pazos allowed one run in his inning on the mound while Ben Bowden yielded two runs over his inning of work ... Joe Harvey earned his first save with the Isotopes, but allowed two runs in the ninth.

TOPES TIDBITS: After a two hour and 45 minute delay, the game was completed in three hours and 31 minutes, ending at 12:51 a.m.

ON DECK: Round Rock Express at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park ... Postgame Fireworks presented by Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP Injury Lawyers.

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Rico Garcia (0-4, 8.17), Express: RHP Brandon Bielak (6-3, 4.45)

