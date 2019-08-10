Chihuahuas Hold on to Win over San Antonio
August 10, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas scored seven runs in the second inning Saturday and beat the San Antonio Missions 10-9. It was the first-ever meeting between the Chihuahuas and San Antonio.
The Chihuahuas have scored 10 or more runs in all four of their games this homestand. Ty France went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run and two doubles, the seventh time this season France collected four or more hits. His batting average is .406, the highest active batting average in full-season professional baseball. Seth Mejias-Brean had three hits, including his second triple in as many games, in the win.
El Paso has won back-to-back games after their season-long five-game losing streak ended. The victory kept the Chihuahuas one game behind first place Las Vegas with 22 games to play this season.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/missions-vs-chihuahuas/2019/08/10/579472#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579472
Team Records: San Antonio (72-46), El Paso (68-50)
Next Game: Sunday, 6:05 pm at Southwest University Park. San Antonio RHP Aaron Wilkerson (7-1, 3.06) vs. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (10-8, 6.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
