OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 10, 2019

Reno Aces (55-62) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (55-61)

Game #117 of 140/Home #54 of 70 (24-29)

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Taylor Clarke (3-1, 7.22) vs. OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (8-4, 4.47)

Saturday, August 10, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers remain home and open a four-game series against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of team mascot Brix...The Dodgers have won four of five games overall and are 11-3 over their last 14 home games.

Last Game: Zach McKinstry hit two three-run homers to lead the Dodgers Friday night in a 9-2 win against Tacoma at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers built an 8-0 lead through three innings. With one out and two runners on in the second inning, McKinstry connected on a homer out to right field onto the Devon Energy Deck to put the Dodgers in front, 3-0. In the third inning, Gavin Lux, Austin Barnes and Jedd Gyorko drew three straight walks to lead off for OKC and load the bases. After back-to-back strikeouts, Zach Reks grounded a two-out, two-run single into right field to extend OKC's lead to 5-0. McKinstry came up to bat next and hit his second three-run homer of the game to put the Dodgers in front, 8-0. Tacoma got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning after Dodgers starting pitcher Logan Bawcom retired 12 of 14 batters through four innings. Joe Odom homered out to right-center field to lead off the fifth and cut OKC's lead to 8-1. Connor Joe grounded into a fielder's choice in the sixth to bring home a run and extend OKC's lead to 9-1. A RBI double by Jaycob Brugman in the eighth trimmed the Dodgers' advantage to 9-2. Bawcom (1-1) allowed one run and three hits over 5.0 innings with one walk and six strikeouts to earn his first win with OKC. Tacoma starter Darren McCaughan (0-5) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino (8-4) makes his 16th start of the season and first career appearance against Reno...Corcino last pitched Aug. 5 at Las Vegas, allowing a season-high and career high-tying eight runs over 5.2 innings. Eight of nine hits allowed went for extra bases, including a career-high five homers, which accounted for all eight runs. He issued three walks against four strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 10-9 loss...Prior to his last start, Corcino had been on a roll, going 3-1 over his previous five outings with a 2.40 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. He allowed 10 runs (eight earned) and 20 hits over a combined 30.0 IP with 11 walks, 19 K's and a .183 opponent average. During the month of July, Corcino ranked second among PCL qualified pitchers in ERA, second in opponent average and third in WHIP...For the season, Corcino ranks among PCL leaders with a 1.31 WHIP (3rd), .244 AVG (3rd), 4.47 ERA (5th), .670 winning percentage (5th) and eight wins (8th)...Corcino has held opponents to two earned runs or less in 12 outings this season...Corcino spent most of 2018 with OKC, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and K's (102)...He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent May 11, 2017.

Against the Aces: 2019: 0-0 2018: 1-3 All-time: 23-17 At OKC: 15-5

The Aces travel to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first time since 2017 as the teams meet for their lone series of the season...Reno won the 2018 series between the teams, 3-1, at Greater Nevada Field. The Dodgers' lone win of the series came in the second game - a 12-9 victory as the teams combined for seven runs in the ninth inning...Donovan Solano led OKC with seven hits and six RBI in the 2018 series...The teams split their 2017 series, 2-2, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the Dodgers winning back-to-back games in the middle of the set. The Dodgers are 15-5 all-time against the Aces in Bricktown and are 4-0-1 in their first five series in OKC since the teams started playing in 2009...The Dodgers last won a series against the Aces in 2015, going 3-1 in OKC.

Zach Attack: Two days after setting a career-high mark with four RBI, Zach McKinstry finished Friday night's game with a new career-high six RBI. He went 4-for-4 Friday for his second career four-hit game, last achieved May 26, 2018 with Low-A Great Lakes at Lake County. The multi-homer game was the first of his career and the 14th by an OKC player this season. McKinstry also became the third Dodger with six-plus RBI in a game this season... McKinstry has now hit safely in each of his first five Triple-A games, posting four straight multi-hit outings and going 12-for-20 with OKC, collecting three homers and 11 RBI. Going back to his time with Double-A Tulsa, McKinstry has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, batting .543 (25x43) with a .618 OBP, .826 SLG and 15 RBI over 13 games. Since July 1, McKinstry has slashed .371/.447./.621 over 34 games...Between Tulsa and OKC this season, he's established career highs in all offensive categories except doubles...The utilityman has already appeared at four positions for OKC (2B, 3B, SS, LF).

Luxury Tax: Gavin Lux singled, walked and scored two runs last night as he has now reached base safely in each of his first 33 Triple-A games and collected at least one hit in 31 of those games. Including his time with Double-A Tulsa, Lux has reached base safely in 46 consecutive games. He owns the longest current on-base streak in the PCL, and his 33-game streak is the fourth-longest in the league overall this season...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is slashing .450/.530/.829/1.359. The shortstop has 63 hits, 19 multi-hit games, 29 extra-base hits, 31 RBI and 46 runs scored. During that time, Lux's AVG, OBP, OPS, hits, extra-base hits, runs scored and 116 total bases are the best, or tied for first, among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors, while his SLG is fourth...He was named PCL Player of the Month for July, becoming the first OKC player to receive a PCL monthly honor since MLBAM began officially keeping track of the awards in 2010...Between OKC and Tulsa, Lux is batting .361 and his 144 total hits are tied for the most in the domestic Minors.

Dinger Details: OKC has homered at least once in 28 of the last 30 games, totaling 70 homers during the stretch. Since July 1, the Dodgers have hit the second-most homers in all of professional baseball (77 HR), trailing only Las Vegas (84 HR). OKC has gone deep at least twice in 17 of the last 23 games (61 HR) and has hit at least three homers in 10 of the last 20 games. The recent stretch included a streak of homering in 16 consecutive games July 5-24 - the second-longest streak in team history since OKC rejoined the PCL in 1998 and longest since 1999...The OKC pitching staff has allowed at least one home run in 18 of the last 20 games (41 HR), including two or more homers in eight of the last 12 games (28 HR)...The Dodgers have already established single-season team records with 177 homers hit (previously 171 in 2005) and 161 homers allowed (previously 153 in 2004).

Hit Men: Since the All-Star Break, the Dodgers lead the league in OPS (.981), rank second in runs (217), home runs (66), SLG (.586) and third in OBP (.395). Additionally, they also rank second in the American Conference in hits (297) and batting average (.308). Over the 27 games following the break, OKC has scored nine or more runs in 11 games and tallied double-digit hits in 19 games...Over the last four games the Dodgers are batting .354 (51x144) with at least nine hits and seven runs in each game (32 R). They've scored at least seven runs in six of the last seven games (52 R), including the last five straight.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers completed a three-game series sweep against Tacoma last night for their fourth sweep of the season and second at home...The Dodgers are 11-3 over their last 14 home games after going 13-26 through the first 39 games at The Brick. Their four straight home wins are tied for their season high...The Dodgers have won 16 of the last 20 series openers, including seven of the last nine at home...Kyle Garlick's six-game hitting streak came to an end last night, but in 24 games since the All-Star Break, Garlick ranks fourth in the PCL in extra-base hits (19), fifth in SLG (.802) and eighth in AVG (.384) and OPS (1.228)...Jedd Gyorko continued his ML rehab assignment Friday, drawing two walks and scoring a run. In two games with OKC, he is 2-for-6 with two walks, a RBI and run scored...Connor Joe enters today tied for fourth in the PCL with 60 walks and sixth with a .421 OBP. Since June 27, he is second in the PCL in walks (27), second in runs (38) and tied for third in RBI (35)...DJ Peters has reached base safely in 36 of 37 games with OKC and in 49 of his last 50 games overall...The Dodgers have turned 11 double plays over the last five games.

