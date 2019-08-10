Dubon launches first Raley Field home run

August 10, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (63-55) lost their second consecutive game by double-digits, falling 13-3 to the Nashville Sounds (51-65) with Saturday night's capacity crowd on hand.

The offense fell flat for the second night in a row, mustering just five hits. But, all three runs came by way of solo homers, including the first at Raley Field for Captial Christian High School graduate Mauricio Dubon.

Another Sacramento high school product, third baseman Zach Green, as well as outfielder Mike Gerber both launched their 24th home runs of the season to lead the club. For Green, it was his first back with the River Cats since being optioned by the Giants on August 4.

Veteran right-hander Carlos Torres (1-1, 2.49) will be making his River Cats debut while the Sounds are sending their own veteran righty Tim Dillard (0-0, No ERA) to the mound. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

Saturday night's sellout crowd of 14,014, the first of 2019, was the franchise's 100th in their 20-year history.

Catcher Ronnie Freeman made his third career appearance on the mound, all of which have come this season. It's his second outing for Sacramento after making one appearance in Advanced-A San Jose.

