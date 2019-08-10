Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at El Paso Chihuahuas

San Antonio Missions (72-45) at El Paso Chihuahuas (67-50)

Game #118/Away Game #55

Saturday, August 10, 8:05 p.m.

Southwest University Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Thomas Jankins (10-3, 4.51) vs. LHP Dillon Overton (6-5, 6.11)

Top Pitching vs. Top Hitting: This weekend's series between the Missions and Chihuahuas will contain the classic matchup of the league's top pitching staff against the league's second-best offsense. El Paso currently ranks second in the PCL in batting average (.297), runs (813), hits (1250), and RBI (780) but they lead the league in home runs with 232. On the other hand, the Missions lead the PCL in ERA (4.02), least home runs allowed (137), and least earned runs allowed (457). They are also second in the league in least hits allowed (949).

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

Missions Beat Writer (@BriggsMissions)

Missions will move on without infielder Hernan Perez, who played earlier this evening with the parent-club Brewers after a call up to the majors. Travis Shaw has been sent down to Triple-A and Burch Smith designated for assignment. @missionsmilb @ABQTopes @epchihuahuas

