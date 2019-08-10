Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at El Paso Chihuahuas
August 10, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
San Antonio Missions (72-45) at El Paso Chihuahuas (67-50)
Game #118/Away Game #55
Saturday, August 10, 8:05 p.m.
Southwest University Park
MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM
RHP Thomas Jankins (10-3, 4.51) vs. LHP Dillon Overton (6-5, 6.11)
Top Pitching vs. Top Hitting: This weekend's series between the Missions and Chihuahuas will contain the classic matchup of the league's top pitching staff against the league's second-best offsense. El Paso currently ranks second in the PCL in batting average (.297), runs (813), hits (1250), and RBI (780) but they lead the league in home runs with 232. On the other hand, the Missions lead the PCL in ERA (4.02), least home runs allowed (137), and least earned runs allowed (457). They are also second in the league in least hits allowed (949).
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING
Missions Beat Writer (@BriggsMissions)
Missions will move on without infielder Hernan Perez, who played earlier this evening with the parent-club Brewers after a call up to the majors. Travis Shaw has been sent down to Triple-A and Burch Smith designated for assignment. @missionsmilb @ABQTopes @epchihuahuas
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 10, 2019
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (52-65) at Fresno Grizzlies (54-63) - Memphis Redbirds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at El Paso Chihuahuas - San Antonio Missions
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 10, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes at OKC - Reno Aces
- Isotopes Hang on with 11-10 Win over Missions - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Missions Drop Marathon to 'Topes - San Antonio Missions
- Chihuahuas Stun Round Rock with 10-Run Ninth - El Paso Chihuahuas
- River Cats drop Friday finale but win series - Sacramento River Cats
- Sounds like a sweep - Fresno Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.