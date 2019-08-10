Missions Drop Marathon to 'Topes

ALBUQUERQUE - Following a 2:45 weather delay at the outset of the contest, the Isotopes held on to beat the Missions in the rubber game of the series 11-10 in a game that didn't finish until nearly 1 AM local time on Saturday.

Both teams clubbed three homeruns and San Antonio actually outhit Albuquerque, 18-10, but couldn't overcome a six-run fifth inning that put the Isotopes in front for good.

Angel Perdomo (3-1) was the victim of the big frame. After fanning the side in the fourth, the lefty struggled to locate his pitches in the following inning. Elliot Soto provided the big blast with a grandslam, which was immediately followed by a solo homer off the bat of Sam Hilliard. The inning marked the second time in as many nights that Albuquerque put up a six run frame.

Lucas Erceg extended his multi-hit game streak to a career high five games while David Freitas recorded multiple hits for the fifth straight game as well.

The road trip continues on Saturday night as San Antonio opens a four-game series in El Paso.

RH Thomas Jankins (10-3, 4.51) vs. LH Dillon Overton (6-5, 6.11) 8:05 PM CT

KONO 860 AM

