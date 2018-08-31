Isotopes Flop Aces, 14-4

August 31, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





The Isotopes offense exploded for 14 runs on Friday evening, defeating the Aces, 14-3, in Reno.

Every Isotopes position player who stepped to the plate recorded at least one hit and one RBI on the evening.

On the day he was named the league's MVP, Josh Fuentes finished the game 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored.

Reno native Garrett Hampson also finished the night with three hits, reaching base five times after going 3-for-4 with two walks.

Mike Tauchman connected on the only home run of the game for the Isotopes, his 20th of the 2018 campaign.

On the mound, Brett Oberholtzer earned his seventh win of the season. The left-hander allowed two earned runs on seven hits over 7.0 innings. Oberholtzer struck out five and walked one.

The Isotopes and Aces continue their four-game set on Saturday evening in Reno. First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is set for 8:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.