L.V. Franchise Records 300,000 in Home Attendance
August 31, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas 51s News Release
2018 CASHMAN FIELD ATTENDANCE: In 66 dates, Las Vegas total is 307,960 for an average of 4,596...Las Vegas' largest crowd was 9,321 vs. Salt Lake on July 3 for the Fireworks Extravaganza...the Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 plateau in "home" attendance in all 35 seasons (1983-2017)...the all-time attendance total now stands at 11,976,747.
LARGEST SINGLE SEASON HOME ATTENDANCE:
1992 387,815 72 dates 5,386 average
1993 386,310 71 dates 5,441 average
2008 374,780 71 dates 5,279 average
2007 371,676 72 dates 5,162 average
*1983 365,848 75 dates 4,878 average
2006 365,659 72 dates 5,079 average
*inaugural season
