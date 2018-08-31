51s Announce Awards for 2018 Season

LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas 51s professional baseball team, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, announced today the 2018 season awards for the players. The Las Vegas franchise has been a member of the Pacific Coast League for 36 seasons.

51s President/COO Don Logan announced the following awards: Mayor's Trophy: Infielder Peter Alonso ; Most Valuable Player: Outfielder Zach Borenstein ; Most Valuable Pitcher: Right-hander Drew Gagnon ; Community Service Award: Bullpen Coach Jeremy Accardo; catcher Jeff Glenn & catcher Colton Plaia .

The Mayor's Trophy has been given annually since 1983 and is voted on by the fans. The previous winners of the Mayor's Trophy:

1983: Harry Dunlop, manager 2001: Chris Prieto, OF

1984: Rick Lancellotti, OF 2002: Luke Allen, OF

1985: John Kruk, 1B/OF - PCL batting champion 2003: Joe Thurston, 2B

1986: Tim Pyznarksi, INF 2004: Rick Bell, 3B

1987: Steve Garcia, INF 2005: Cody Ross, OF

1988: Joey Cora, INF 2006: Delwyn Young, OF

1989: Jerald Clark, OF 2007: John Lindsey, INF

1990: Joey Cora, INF 2008: John Lindsey, INF

1991: Jose Mota, INF 2009: Randy Ruiz, INF

1992: Jim Vatcher, OF 2010: J.P. Arencibia, C

1993: Brian Johnson, C 2011: David Cooper, INF

1994: Luis Lopez, INF 2012: Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

1995: Ira Smith, OF 2013: Wilmer Flores, INF

1996: Rico Rossy, INF 2014: Matt den Dekker, OF

1997: Doug Dascenzo, OF 2015: Travis Taijeron, OF

1998: George Arias, INF 2016: T.J. Rivera, INF

1999: Rico Rossy, INF 2017: Amed Rosario, INF

2000: Greg LaRocca, INF

Peter Alonso (Mayor's Trophy): The Mets No. 4 Top Prospect (according to Baseball America, entering the '18 season, first base) has appeared in 63 games for Triple-A Las Vegas and is batting .249 (59-for-240) with 17 doubles, 18 home runs (two grand slams) and 61 RBI. He was named to the U.S.A. Team (on July 6) for the 2018 SiriusXM Futures Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, July 15. He was 1-for-2 with a two-run homer.

He has appeared in a combined 128 games between Double-A Binghamton and Las Vegas and is batting .278 (128-for-460) with 29 doubles, 33 home runs and leads the minor leagues with 113 RBI.

He has compiled (4) three-hit games and (1) four-hit game (4-for-5, double, HR, 4 RBI at Iowa on August 7). He was 3-for-5, season-high three home runs (grand slam), 7 RBI vs. Reno on June 23 and 1-for-4, SF, 5 RBI, grand slam vs. Albuquerque on July 13. On August 10, he became the only major or minor league player with 100 or more RBI.

Zach Borenstein (Most Valuable Player): Borenstein has appeared in 129 games (3rd/PCL) and is batting .248 (117-for-472) with 30 doubles, 2 triples, 24 HR (team leader), 86 RBI (team leader). He leads the PCL in walks (79), runs scored (89), ranks tied for third in extra-base hits (56) and team leader in multiple-hit games (34: 26 two-hit games; 7 three-hit games; 1 four-hit game) and total bases (223). He was named to the 2018 PCL All-Star Team on June 28. He recorded a season-high six-game hitting streak, three times.

Top Performances: He was 4-for-5, three doubles, HR, 3 RBI at Oklahoma City (June 18); 3-for-4, HBP, HR, 2 RBI vs. Fresno (April 19); 3-for-4, double, HR, 2 RBI vs. Salt Lake (July 2); 3-for-5, two doubles vs. Albuquerque (July 15); 3-for-4, HBP, double, HR, 4 RBI at Reno (July 22); 2-for-5, triple, 4 RBI, walk-off, three-run homer in the 10th inning vs. Nashville (July 25).

Drew Gagnon (Most Valuable Pitcher): He leads the PCL in starts (26); leads the league in strikeouts (163) and second in innings pitched (150.0). He has posted a 6-6 record with a 4.74 ERA and has allowed 143 hits. He was named PCL Pitcher of the Week on August 13 and made two quality starts (2-0 record); struck out 19 batters in 13.0 innings (vs. Iowa on August 7 & Reno on August 12).

He pitched 6 shutout innings in a no decision at Sacramento on May 24; defeated Salt Lake on June 29 with 7 shutout innings, four hits, one walk and a season-high 10 strikeouts; posted a complete-game victory (7 innings) vs. Reno on August 12 and allowed four hits, 1 run, walked one and struck out 10. He has pitched 6 or more innings in 14 starts; 7 innings, five times and the staff's first 9-inning complete-game vs. Tacoma on August 28. He tossed a two-hit shutout and retired 25 of 28 batters.

Jeremy Accardo (Community Service Award): He is completing his first season as Bullpen Coach at Triple-A Las Vegas and second season in the Mets organization.

He spent eight seasons in the Major Leagues with San Francisco (2005-06), Toronto (2006-10), Baltimore (2011), Cleveland (2012) and Oakland (2012). He was a member of Triple-A Las Vegas for two seasons (Toronto, 2009-10) and is the franchise leader with 37 career saves.

Jeff Glenn (Community Service Award): Glenn is completing his ninth season as a catcher in the Mets organization (2010-18) and his third season with Triple-A Las Vegas (2016-18).

He also assists the coaching staff with various items and functions and has appeared in six games this season (0-for-6).

Colton Plaia (Community Service Award): Plaia has appeared in 64 games and is batting .254 (48-for-189) with 14 doubles, triple, 8 home runs and 26 RBI. He has compiled nine multiple-hit games and has hit safely in 35 of 62 games. He was 3-for-4, double, HR, 4 RBI vs. Round Rock (June 11); 3-for-5, double, RBI at Fresno (July 5); 2-for-4, double, HR, 3 RBI vs. Reno (June 23). Behind the plate, he has thrown out 32 percent (13-for-40) of potential base stealers. Accardo, Glenn and Plaia participated in various charity functions, school events, autograph sessions and pre-game events throughout the season.

The most valuable player and most valuable pitcher were chosen by the 51s coaching staff and the community service award was chosen by the 51s front office.

The 51s, under manager Tony DeFrancesco, will conclude the 2018 regular season with a four-game homestand against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, over the Labor Day Weekend from Friday-Monday, August 31 - September 3 at Cashman Field.

