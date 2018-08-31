OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 31, 2018

Oklahoma City Dodgers (71-64) vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (72-62)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Game #136 of 140/Road #66 of 70 (30-35)

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Kyle Lobstein (1-5, 6.21) vs. COS-RHP Aaron Wilkerson (3-5, 2.48)

Friday, August 31, 2018 | Security Service Field | Colorado Springs, Colo. | 7:40 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers open their final series of the regular season at 7:40 p.m. CT at Security Service Field against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox as the teams battle for the PCL American Northern Division title. The Dodgers trail the first-place Sky Sox by 1.5 games with five games remaining between the teams this season. OKC must win four games during the series in order to win the division.

Last Game: The Dodgers used a three-run fourth inning and some key pitching to defeat Iowa, 4-2, Thursday at Principal Park. The I-Cubs took the game's first lead in the second inning, manufacturing a run after a leadoff double by Jason Vosler. Nine of the first 10 Dodgers batters were retired before Andrew Toles led off the fourth inning with a home run to even the score. Later with runners at the corners and one out, Rocky Gale lined a RBI single to right field. Iowa outfielder Jacob Hannemann committed a throwing error on the play, allowing another run to score and make it 3-1. The Dodgers added to their lead in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Toles. The Iowa offense was neutralized through six innings by Dodgers starting pitcher Daniel Corcino, who allowed one run and three hits, with one walk and eight strikeouts while earning the win. Corcino (4-3) retired 16 of the final 18 batters he faced. He also went 3-for-3 at the plate. When the OKC bullpen took over in the seventh inning, a run scored on a RBI triple by Hannemann. Later with the bases loaded and none out, Zach McAllister replaced Manny Bañuelos on the mound and escaped the jam, striking out each of the next three batters. McAllister then retired the side in order in the eighth. Brian Schlitter followed in the ninth and recorded his 21st save of the season. Iowa starting pitcher Jen-Ho Tseng (2-15) allowed three runs and eight hits over six innings, with no walks and one strikeout in the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Kyle Lobstein (1-5) is slated to make his seventh start of the season with the Dodgers...Lobstein pitched six shutout innings and recorded his first win with OKC Aug. 26 at home against Colorado Springs. He held the Sky Sox to two hits and one walk with six strikeouts, leading the Dodgers to a 3-1 victory. The lefty retired 17 of the 20 batters he faced...Through his first three starts with OKC, Lobstein posted 10.80 ERA and opponents batted .310, but over last his last three starts, he's posted a 2.30 ERA and opponents have batted .220...Lobstein signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers June 22 and has made seven starts for Double-A Tulsa, posting a 3-2 record and 2.56 ERA over 38.2 IP. He had nine walks and 25 K's...He's allowed one homer in 29.0 IP with OKC and just four homers between Tulsa and OKC (67.2 IP)...Lobstein started the season with Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican Baseball League, making 11 starts and going 4-2 with a 2.95 ERA...Lobstein made his MLB debut Aug. 23, 2014 with Detroit against Minnesota and has made 34 MLB appearances (17 starts) for Detroit (20 games) and Pittsburgh (14 games). He was originally selected by Tampa Bay in the second round (47th overall) of the 2008 MLB Draft from Coconino High School (Ariz.)...Tonight is his sixth career appearance and second straight start against Colorado Springs. Including his previous outing, Lobstein has allowed only two runs and eight hits over 12.1 innings throughout his career against the Sky Sox.

Against the Sky Sox: 2018: 5-6 2017: 4-12 All-time: 103-88 At COS: 39-52

The top two teams in the American Northern Division close out the regular season with five games in four days as they compete for the division title...Tomorrow's doubleheader makes up a game that was postponed due to rain May 15 in Colorado Springs...The Dodgers and Colorado Springs split their last series in OKC, Aug. 24-27. A total of five runs separated the teams in the first three meetings before the Sky Sox won the series finale, 7-0...The Sky Sox have slight edges in runs and hits over the first 11 games of the season series, outscoring OKC, 39-36, and outhitting OKC, 90-85...The 2018 season series has been streaky, with the Dodgers winning the first three meetings before the Sky Sox won five in a row and OKC won back-to-back games before being shut out Aug. 27...Seven of 11 meetings have been decided by one or two runs, with four decided by one run...Colorado Springs won 12 of 16 meetings last season, marking just the second time in OKC's modern PCL era the team lost 12 games in a season against one opponent (6-12 vs. Nashville in 2007)...The teams have finished in the top two spots in the division the last two seasons and one or both teams have been in first place every game this season...Entering today, the Dodgers have lost nine of their last 10 games at Security Service Field and are 2-12 over their last 14 games at the venue.

For All the Marbles: For the third time in the last seven seasons, OKC enters the final series of the regular season with a chance to win a division title, but this will be the first time they are playing the team they are in direct competition with...In 2012, the team entered the final series of the season 1.5 games behind Albuquerque in the American Southern Division, but the Isotopes clinched the division on the second-to-last day of the season...In 2014, the RedHawks entered the final series 2.0 games ahead of Omaha in the American Northern Division. However, they lost all four games of a road series in Iowa while Omaha won all four games against Colorado Springs to win the division.

Quiet Riot: The Dodgers snapped a four-game losing skid Thursday and totaled 11 hits to end a streak of 17 straight contests in which they were held to nine or fewer hits, including four straight with six or fewer. The Dodgers went 11-for-35 (.314) in the game after batting a combined .210 (110x523), including .220 (27x123) with runners in scoring position, during the previous 17 games...OKC scored four runs yesterday after totaling five runs over their previous four games.

Up and Down on the Mound: The Dodgers have held their opponent to three runs or less in three straight games and in nine of the last 13 games. However, in the other four games during that same stretch, OKC has allowed at least six runs per game and 34 runs total in the four contests...The Dodgers held Iowa to 19 total hits over the final three games of the series between the teams, including just five hits Thursday...

The Dodgers racked up 44 strikeouts over 29.2 IP in the series with Iowa, and the team has notched at least eight strikeouts in eight straight games, reaching at least 11 strikeouts five times.

Schlitt's Malt Liquor: Over his last six appearances, reliever Brian Schlitter has racked up five saves and has allowed just one run over his last nine outings (8.1 IP) while holding opponents 5-for-29. He has a total of 21 saves this season - second-most in the PCL. It's the most saves recorded by an OKC pitcher since Jose Valdez in 2012 and tied for the second-most in a single season in the team's PCL era (since 1998).

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have lost three straight series openers, as well as five of the last seven...Dodgers pitcher Daniel Corcino went 3-for-3 at the plate yesterday and is 5-for-5 during his last two starts. He's now batting .385 (10x26) this season, while holding his opponents to a .216 average...Rocky Gale went 3-for-4 Thursday and has notched back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time since June 15-16. He's hit safely in four straight, going 7-for-14 with three RBI, marking his longest hitting streak since hitting safely in six straight games, June 15-21...The Dodgers have lost six of the last seven true road games, as well as 10 of the last 13 true road games.

