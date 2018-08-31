Josh Fuentes Named 2018 Pacific Coast League MVP

This has proven to be quite the week for Albuquerque Isotopes third baseman Josh Fuentes, capping a tremendous first season in Triple-A. First, he was named to the All-PCL Team, then named PCL Rookie of the Year. Today, Fuentes was named the 2018 Pacific Coast League Most Valuable Player.

Fuentes, 25, becomes the fifth player to be selected both the PCL Rookie of the Year and MVP while becoming the first ever to win the aforementioned awards and be named the Triple-A All-Star Game MVP.

At the time of the announcement, Fuentes leads the league in hits (171), games played (131), at bats (536) and total bases (270) while ranking second in the circuit in RBI (93), triples (12), extra-base hits (59) and runs scored (88). Fuentes' .319 batting average is sixth-best in the league.

The Orange County native's 171 hits this year are the most in a single-season by an Isotope while his 12 triples are one shy of the team record.

Fuentes has proven himself valuable on both sides of the ball, leading the league with a .965 fielding percentage at the hot corner, committing just 10 errors over 285 total chances in 107 games at the position.

Fuentes is the second Isotope to win the PCL's MVP award. Joc Pederson took home the honor in 2014 after putting together a season highlighted by joining the "30-30 Club," connecting on 33 home runs and stealing 30 bases.

