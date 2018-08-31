Bees Clawed by Grizzlies in 14-9 Loss
August 31, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
SALT LAKE CITY - The Fresno Grizzlies stormed back to score seven runs in the eighth inning to take down the Salt Lake Bees 14-9 on Friday night at Smith's Ballpark.
Salt Lake scored early and often including back-to-back home runs from Jared Walsh and Jose Miguel Fernandez in the third inning. The solo homer was Walsh's eighth home run in a Bees uniform and 29th overall during the season and Fernandez' 17th round tripper of the year. The Bees built up a 9-7 lead into the 8th but Fresno batted around in the eighth to take the game over late.
The Salt Lake offense combined for 13 hits on the night with catcher Joe Hudson finishing 4-for-4 with 3 RBIs in his return to the lineup after a stint with Double-A Mobile. Fernandez finished 2-for-4 with a home run to raise his batting average to .334 as he continues to lead the PCL in batting with three games remaining on the schedule.
The Bees hosted 12,790 fans for Fan Appreciation Night followed by postgame fireworks. The Bees and Grizzlies have three games remaining on the 2018 regular season schedule with first pitch coming at 7:05 on Saturday night, 6:05 on Sunday and 12:05 on Monday. Tickets and more information is available at www.slbees.com.
