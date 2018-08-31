2018 Joe Bauman Home Run Award Comes Down to Final Weekend

August 31, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) News Release





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Entering the final weekend of the 2018 Minor League Baseball season, Daytona Tortugas slugger Ibandel Isabel's 36 home runs leads a group of sluggers battling for the annual Joe Bauman Home Run Award, presented by Musco Sports Lighting.

The top regular season home run hitter in the domestic-based leagues wins the Joe Bauman Home Run Award, which is presented at the Baseball Winter Meetings, as well as a check representing $200 for each home run he hits.

The award, first presented in 2002, is named for Joe Bauman, who set a then-professional record with 72 home runs in 1954 while playing for the Roswell Rockets of the Class-C Longhorn League.

Ibandel broke a 68-year-old Florida State League record with his 34th home run of the year on August 28, and leads the home run race with 36, three more than Las Vegas (Mets) first baseman Peter Alonso and Asheville (Rockies) outfielder Casey Golden. Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) third baseman Bobby Dalbec and Lexington Legends (Royals) outfielder Seuly Matias have 31 home runs, respectively.

Isabel set a career-high with his 29th homer on Aug. 10, and has launched 64 longballs over the last two seasons. He homered in three consecutive games three times (June 1-3, August 10-11 and August 26-28, and homered twice in a game six times (June 1, 2, and 8 as well as July 20, August 10 and 28).

Isabel, 23, is attempting to be the sixth consecutive player age 24 or younger to win the award, following A.J. Reed (24) in 2017, Dylan Cozens (22) in 2016, Reed (22) in 2015, Kris Bryant (22) in 2014, and Joey Gallo (19) in 2013. Isabel, 23, was originally signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 5, 2013, before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds on April 17, 2018, in exchange for right-hander Ariel Hernandez.

Classification leaders, provided they are not the overall winner, receive a $500 cash award. Salt Lake Bees (Angels) outfielder Jabari Blash and Fresno Grizzlies (Astros) first baseman A.J. Reed lead the Triple-A level with 27 homers, with Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) outfielder Tyler O'Neill (currently with the St. Louis Cardinals) and Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies) first baseman Jordan Patterson close behind with 26 each. At the Double-A level, Tulsa Drillers (Dodgers) outfielder DJ Peters and Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) outfielder Corey Ray lead with 27 homers, while New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays) infielder Cavan Biggio is one behind with 26. At the Short Season level, Batavia Muckdogs (Marlins) first baseman Sean Reynolds leads with 16 home runs, while Spokane Indians (Rangers) first baseman Curtis Terry and Elizabethton Twins first baseman Chris Williams have 15 longballs, respectively.

Minor League Baseball will announce the 2018 Joe Bauman Home Run Award winner Sept. 11. The recipient will receive his trophy and monetary award Monday, Dec. 10, at the Baseball Winter Meetings Awards Luncheon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Joe Bauman Home Run Award winners

Year Player HR Team(s)

2017 A.J. Reed 34 Fresno (AAA)

2016 Dylan Cozens 40 Reading (AA)

2015 A.J. Reed 34 Lancaster (A), Corpus Christi (AA)

2014 Kris Bryant 43 Tennessee (AA), Iowa (AAA)

2013 Joey Gallo 40 Hickory (A), Arizona (Rookie)

2012 Darin Ruf 38 Reading (AA)

2011 Bryan LaHair 38 Iowa (AAA)

2010 Mike Moustakas^ 36 Omaha (AAA), Northwest Arkansas (AA)

2009 Mitch Jones* 35 Albuquerque (AAA)

2008 Dallas McPherson 42 Albuquerque (AAA)

2007 Craig Brazell 39 Omaha (AAA), Wichita (AA)

2006 Kevin Witt 36 Durham (AAA)

2005 Brandon Wood 43 Rancho Cucamonga (A), Salt Lake (AAA)

2004 Ryan Howard 46 Reading (AA), Scranton (AAA)

2003 Graham Koonce 34 Sacramento (AAA)

2002 Ivan Cruz 35 Memphis (AAA)

^- Moustakas and Mark Trumbo tied with 36. Moustakas was declared winner by virtue of having more RBI (124 to 122)

*- Jones and Jon Gaston tied with 35. Jones was declared winner by virtue of having more RBI (103 to 100)

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.