Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (70-66) vs. Memphis Redbirds (81-55)

Game #137: Memphis Redbirds (81-55) at Nashville Sounds (70-66)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Austin Warner (1-1, 3.73) vs. RHP Chris Bassitt (5-5, 4.35)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: ALT 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

65 and Counting: Nick Martini returns to the Sounds after a stint with Oakland riding an on-base streak of 65 games. He's hitting .331 (79-for-239) with 40 runs, 37 RBI, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs and 43 walks during the streak that is the longest in professional baseball. The 65-game streak is the longest by a Nashville Sounds player in the Pacific Coast League era. Since MLBAM began tracking on-base streaks in 2009, Martini's 65-game streak is the second-longest in professional baseball. The longest on-base streak in professional baseball since 2009 belongs to Andrew Velazquez of Single-A South Bend when he reached in 74 straight games in 2014.

Roster Revamp: With September call-ups beginning tomorrow the Sounds made 16 roster moves today. Added to the roster were pitchers Chris Bassitt, Ismael Aquino, Daniel Martinez, Aiden McIntyre, infielder Nick Ward, outfielder Nick Martini, and catchers Sean Murphy and Cooper Goldby. Pitchers Dean Kiekhefer, Liam Hendriks, Chris Hatcher, and Danny Coulombe were placed on the taxi squad. Dustin Fowler was recalled by Oakland. James Naile and Jesus Luzardo were transferred to the AZL Athletics. Matt Joyce's rehab assignment came to an end.

Double Up: The Sounds matched a season-high by turning four double plays last night. They also turned four twin killings on April 10 against Iowa.

LOB City: The Sounds left a season-high 14 runners on base in last night's 5-4 road finale. They had left 13 runners on base five different times this season.

So Extra: Last night was the 11th time this season the Sounds failed to record an extra-base hit. Nashville is 3-8 in games in which they don't tally an extra-base hit. They have failed to record an extra-base hit in back-to-back games twice this season, April 7 & 8 in New Orleans and then on May 28 against Oklahoma City and at Round Rock on May 30.

Against Memphis: The Sounds have done well against the division champion Memphis Redbirds this season, winning 7 of the first 12 games against them. Pitching has been the key factor in the season series as Nashville's pitching staff has posted a 3.10 ERA against the Redbirds while the offense has hit just .235. Anthony Garcia and Jorge Mateo are the only Sounds players to play in all 12 games against Memphis this season. Garcia is batting .326 (14-for-43) with 7 runs, 8 RBI, and 3 home runs while Mateo is hitting .238 (10-for-42) with 5 runs and 7 RBI.

