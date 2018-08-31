Enright Returns to Biggest Little City Friday Night
August 31, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - Former Aces right-hander Barry Enright returned to Northern Nevada Friday night. The 32-year-old from Stockton, California signed as a free agent with the Arizona Diamondbacks back in July of this year following a brief stint in Mexico. Enright appeared in three games for the Aces before being sent down to Double-A Jackson for what looked to be the remainder of the season. Enright earned a promotion back to Reno this afternoon after going 2-1 in Double-A. Once a top prospect, he won 17 games for the Aces between 2011 and 2012. Tonight, he went three innings and allowed just one run on two hits.
Reno dropped the series opener to Albuquerque by a score of 14-4. The Isotopes totaled 14 runs on 16 hits to the Aces four runs on 10 hits. Offensively for Reno, Deven Marrero led the charge going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double. Albuquerque jumped out to an early 10-run lead through three innings of play and Reno couldn't mount a comeback against Brett Oberholtzer's strong performance. The visiting southpaw delivered seven strong innings and allowed just two earned runs. Reno square off against Albuquerque three more times to round out the 2018 campaign.
Top Performers - Reno Aces
- Jarrod Dyson (1-for-3, MLB Rehab)
- Kevin Cron (2-for-3, R, 2 RBI)
- Barry Enright (3.0 IP, 2 H, R)
Top Performers - Albuquerque
- Brett Oberholtzer (7.0 IP, 7 H, 5 K)
- Josh Fuentes (3-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBI)
- Garrett Hampson (3-for-4, 2 R, RBI)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV
Saturday September 1 Albuquerque Isotopes RHP Neftali Feliz vs. LHP Sam Howard 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM
Notes & Information
What's on Deck: 2019 season tickets are NOW ON SALE beginning at just $96! Don't wait to reserve your seats for the Biggest Little Show on Grass. Visit the Ticket Sales Kiosk behind section 105 for more information. Tonight kicked off Fan Appreciation Weekend at Greater Nevada Field. Tomorrow night's contest features a Didi Gregorius Bobblehead Giveaway and celebrate the Sandlot's 25th Anniversary.
40-Man: Some of the best prospects in the baseball could soon be in the Major Leagues with active rosters set to expand from 25 to 40 players on Saturday. These players must be on the Major League 40-man roster in order to receive the promotion. On the current Aces roster, nine players are on the Diamondbacks potential September Call-Up roster: Jake Barrett, Silvino Bracho, Matt Koch, Joey Krehbiel, Jimmie Sherfy, Braden Shipley, Chris Owings, Ildemaro Vargas, and Socrates Brito.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 31, 2018
- Enright Returns to Biggest Little City Friday Night - Reno Aces
- Isotopes Flop Aces, 14-4 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Sky Sox Surge Past Dodgers in Late Innings - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Bees Clawed by Grizzlies in 14-9 Loss - Salt Lake Bees
- L.V. Franchise Records 300,000 in Home Attendance - Las Vegas 51s
- Slugfest in Salt Lake ends with a 14-9 Grizzlies win - Fresno Grizzlies
- River Cats shut down by former teammate in Vegas - Sacramento River Cats
- Chihuahuas Rally from Five-Run Hole, Walk off with Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Sky Sox One Win Shy of Clinching American North Division - Colorado Springs Sky Sox
- E-Train Passes I-Cubs in Extras - Iowa Cubs
- Rainiers Suffer Walk-Off Loss To Chihuahuas, 7-6 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Express Rise over I-Cubs, 6-5 in Extras - Round Rock Express
- Omaha Rides Three-Run First Past Baby Cakes - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Chasers Ice 'Cakes 3-0 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chasers Sock 'Sox 11-5 in Front of 7,330 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Fall in Series Opener to Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Mateo's Big Game Leads Sounds Past Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- 51s Announce Awards for 2018 Season - Las Vegas 51s
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (70-66) vs. Memphis Redbirds (81-55) - Nashville Sounds
- Salt Lake Bees Release 2019 Schedule - Salt Lake Bees
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 31, 2018 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Nashville Sounds Named Honorable Mention Team of the Year by Ballpark Digest - Nashville Sounds
- 2018 Joe Bauman Home Run Award Comes Down to Final Weekend - PCL
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (81-55) at Nashville Sounds (70-66) - Memphis Redbirds
- Albuquerque's Fuentes Named Most Valuable Player - PCL
- Josh Fuentes Named 2018 Pacific Coast League MVP - Albuquerque Isotopes
- L.V. Franchise Records 300,000 in Home Attendance - Las Vegas 51s
- Seesaw battle goes to Isotopes in home finale - Sacramento River Cats
- Fuentes Becomes Isotopes Hits King in Wild Win at Sacramento - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas ruffed up by Rodgers in 5-1 Grizzlies win - Fresno Grizzlies
- Salt Lake Falls Short in Extras to Reno - Salt Lake Bees
- Chihuahuas Fall in Trip Finale - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Tacoma Falls To Las Vegas, 8-6, In Rainiers Final Cashman Field Game - Tacoma Rainiers
- Jimmie Sherfy Works Magic in Extra Innings - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.