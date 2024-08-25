Isotopes Drop Series Finale to Sugar Land, 13-4

August 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







*** Part 1.1 - ASCII

v:*

ISOTOPES DROP SERIES FINALE TO SUGAR LAND, 13-4

VEEN BELTS FIRST TRIPLE-A HOMER, RECORDS TWO-HIT GAME; FERNANDEZ TALLIES third-straight multi-hit contest Sugar Land, TX -The Isotopes relented three-plus tallies in three separate innings-including allowing four runs in the first and fifth frames-as Sugar Land defeated Albuquerque, 13-4, Sunday night at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes split the six-game series in Sugar Land. Over 17 total series against the Space Cowboys, the Isotopes are 0-10-7.

-Sugar Land's Cooper Hummel tallied a two-homer game, the 20 th allowed by Albuquerque this season and second of the series (also: Trey Cabbage, August 23).

-The Isotopes allowed 13 runs on the night, the 18 th time this year the club has permitted 13-plus tallies in a game. Additionally, over 46 games in Sugar Land, tonight is only the second time either team has scored in double-digits (Sept. 25, 2022, 11-5 Sugar Land victory).

-The Isotopes were held to two extra-base hits on the night, the fourth time this series the club has been held to two or fewer.

-Albuquerque allowed four homers on the night, the 14 th time surrendering four-plus and most since allowing a season-high seven at Las Vegas August 24.

-Starter Karl Kauffmann lasted just 1.1 innings and allowed seven runs on three homers. The 1.1 innings is tied for the shortest outing by an Isotopes starter in 2024 (other: Thomas Ponticelli, April 7 at Oklahoma City). It's also the 16 th time an Isotopes starter has allowed seven-plus runs (seventh by Kauffmann). He has allowed 27 runs over his last three starts.

-Albuquerque's pitching staff issued eight walks on the night, 17 th game allowed at least eight in a contest this season.

- Zac Veen connected on his first Triple-A homer in the second inning, a three-run shot. He also tallied two hits, his first multi-hit game for the Isotopes, drew a walk.

- Yanquiel Fernandez went 2-for-4 with a double, his sixth multi-hit contest with Albuquerque and third-straight. Has six doubles in his last eight games.

- Hunter Goodman went 0-for-4 with three punchouts, ending his Triple-A on-base streak at 15 games. During the stretch he slashed .302/.375/.746 with five doubles, a triple, seven homers, 19 RBI and eight walks. Has gone hitless in three-straight contests.

On Deck : After an off day, the Isotopes begin a six-game series with the Reno Aces starting Tuesday at 6:35 pm from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.