Isotopes Drop Series Finale to Sugar Land, 13-4
August 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
VEEN BELTS FIRST TRIPLE-A HOMER, RECORDS TWO-HIT GAME; FERNANDEZ TALLIES third-straight multi-hit contest Sugar Land, TX -The Isotopes relented three-plus tallies in three separate innings-including allowing four runs in the first and fifth frames-as Sugar Land defeated Albuquerque, 13-4, Sunday night at Constellation Field.
Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes split the six-game series in Sugar Land. Over 17 total series against the Space Cowboys, the Isotopes are 0-10-7.
-Sugar Land's Cooper Hummel tallied a two-homer game, the 20 th allowed by Albuquerque this season and second of the series (also: Trey Cabbage, August 23).
-The Isotopes allowed 13 runs on the night, the 18 th time this year the club has permitted 13-plus tallies in a game. Additionally, over 46 games in Sugar Land, tonight is only the second time either team has scored in double-digits (Sept. 25, 2022, 11-5 Sugar Land victory).
-The Isotopes were held to two extra-base hits on the night, the fourth time this series the club has been held to two or fewer.
-Albuquerque allowed four homers on the night, the 14 th time surrendering four-plus and most since allowing a season-high seven at Las Vegas August 24.
-Starter Karl Kauffmann lasted just 1.1 innings and allowed seven runs on three homers. The 1.1 innings is tied for the shortest outing by an Isotopes starter in 2024 (other: Thomas Ponticelli, April 7 at Oklahoma City). It's also the 16 th time an Isotopes starter has allowed seven-plus runs (seventh by Kauffmann). He has allowed 27 runs over his last three starts.
-Albuquerque's pitching staff issued eight walks on the night, 17 th game allowed at least eight in a contest this season.
- Zac Veen connected on his first Triple-A homer in the second inning, a three-run shot. He also tallied two hits, his first multi-hit game for the Isotopes, drew a walk.
- Yanquiel Fernandez went 2-for-4 with a double, his sixth multi-hit contest with Albuquerque and third-straight. Has six doubles in his last eight games.
- Hunter Goodman went 0-for-4 with three punchouts, ending his Triple-A on-base streak at 15 games. During the stretch he slashed .302/.375/.746 with five doubles, a triple, seven homers, 19 RBI and eight walks. Has gone hitless in three-straight contests.
On Deck : After an off day, the Isotopes begin a six-game series with the Reno Aces starting Tuesday at 6:35 pm from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.
